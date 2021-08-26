Saturday, August 28, 2021
Cosmetics line made Rihanna a billionaire

By Sonia Gupta
According to estimates by the US business magazine “Forbes”, cosmetic products have made pop star Rihanna a billionaire.

The 33-year-old singer increased her fortune to an estimated $ 1.7 billion, making it the richest singer in the world and the second richest entertainer after Oprah Winfrey, as the magazine reported on Wednesday.

With probably 1.4 billion dollars, according to “Forbes”, a large part of the fortune comes from Rihanna’s cosmetics line “Fenty Beauty”. According to the report, the singer owns half of the cosmetics brand that she founded in 2017 with the French luxury goods group LVMH.




Rihanna earned millions more with her work as a singer and actress and with her underwear brand “Savage X Fenty”. On the other hand, the singer discontinued a line for luxury fashion, also a joint project with LVMH, in February.

Musically, things have calmed down for the Barbados-born Grammy winner in recent years. Rihanna released her last album “Anti” in 2016.


