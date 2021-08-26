Saturday, August 28, 2021
Cameron Diaz raves about her mom’s everyday life

Los Angeles. Actress Cameron Diaz seems very comfortable in her role as a mother. In an interview, the 48-year-old spoke to model Naomi Campbell for her YouTube format “No Filter with Naomi” about acting and her new family life.

Cameron Diaz is happy in her role as a mother

Cameron Diaz retired from the film business years ago. In an interview with Naomi Campbell, she emphasized how important this decision was for her: “I am satisfied with not having made a film in six or seven years.” Diaz does not rule out a return to the film industry, but she is very satisfied where she is right now in her life.




The actress and husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter Raddix via Instagram in January. Diaz appreciates her newfound family life, especially during the pandemic: “I really have the feeling that this is my oasis of wellbeing and that I have the happiest time of my life.”

Cameron Diaz and “Good Charlotte” musician Benji Madden have been married since 2015. Diaz last starred in the 2014 comedy Sex Tape with Jason Segel.


