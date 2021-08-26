“California” -Girl & Ex of Justin Timberlake









Surname: Cameron Diaz

Date and place of birth: August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California

Star sign: Virgo

Size: 1.74

Partner & Ex-Partner: Benji Madden (married), Alex Rodríguez (2010-2011), Keanu Reeves (2009-2010), Jude Law (2006-2007), Justin Timberlake (2003-2006), Robbie Williams (2003), Matt Dillon (1995-1998 )

Superstar Cameron Diaz: She left home at an early age to work as a model California girl Cameron Michelle Diaz was born on August 30, 1972 in San Diego as the daughter of the Cuban actor Emilio Diaz and mother Billie Diaz. In addition to her older sister Chimene, she has a younger brother named Michael. Cameron Diaz left her parents’ home at the age of 16 and worked as a model in America, Europe and Asia for five years. She returned to California at the age of 21 and auditioned for the female lead in the cult film “The Mask” with Jim Carrey in 1994 without any acting experience. Diaz got the role, which was soon followed by an offer to film “My Best Friend’s Wedding”. The blonde’s big breakthrough came in 1998 at the side of Matt Dillon and Ben Stiller in “Crazy About Mary”, which earned her her first “Golden Globe” nomination.

Cameron Diaz: After the “Golden Globe” nomination comes the “Golden Raspberry”? For her portrayal in the independent film “Being John Malkovich” was Cameron Diaz was nominated again and, along with screen legend Al Pacino, received many positive reviews in the sports drama “Every Damn Sunday”. This was followed by the blockbuster “Charlie’s Angels” with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. Due to scathing reviews and seven nominations for the Golden Raspberry, Diaz spoke out against a third part after the sequel. A good choice, because she played with Tom Cruise in “Vanilla Sky” in 2001 and impressed in the Oscar-nominated Scorsese film “Gangs of New York” alongside Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio. She was nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” for the Golden Globe for both films. This was followed by popular hits such as “Love Doesn’t Need a Vacation” with Jude Law or the drama “At the Life of My Sister”.







A star on the “Walk of Fame” and a turbulent love life for actress Cameron Diaz In 2009 Cameron Diaz was honored with his own star on the Hollywood “Walk of Fame” and a year later he was again in front of the camera with Tom Cruise for the action comedy “Knight and Day”. Diaz was also successful as a voice actress and lent Princess Fiona her voice in all parts of the successful animated film “Shrek”. After the musical “Annie”, however, the actress said goodbye to the big screen indefinitely to enjoy life with husband Benjii Madden. The actress and the “Good Charlotte” guitarist tied the knot in 2015. Previously, the pretty blonde was in a relationship with Keanu Reeves, Jude Law and Justin Timberlake, among others, and had a three-year relationship with her “Crazy About Mary” co-star Matt Dillon from 1995 to 1998.

Five Facts About Cameron Diaz You May Not Know ✓ Cameron Diaz went to a class with Snoop Dog in high school

✓ She suffered a lot from the complexion of her skin for a long time due to acne

✓ In her book “The Body Book” she gives tips for a healthier lifestyle

✓ Your best friend is Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore. Cameron was even her maid of honor!

✓ In 2013 she broke her nose while surfing in Hawai on her birthday



