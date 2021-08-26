Britney Spears’ father hints at his daughter’s dire problems

For “Free Britney” fans he has become an enemy in recent years: Britney Spears’ father Jamie. Now the guardian has made detailed statements in court documents.

If you asked the Free Britney movement who caused Britney Spears to suffer the most, the answer would be straightforward: her father, Jamie Spears. As her guardian, Spears controlled his daughter’s life for over ten years. Where she performs, when she works, what happens to her money – Jamie Spears’ power was great.

The 39-year-old wanted to get rid of him as a guardian all the more. Thanks to her new attorney Mathew Rosengart, Britney has already enjoyed a few victories in court. Jamie Spears recently resigned.

Britney Spears: Father Jamie Spears comments



But apparently he doesn’t want to let his bad image sit on him. The British newspaper “Daily Mail” now quotes from a court document submitted by Jamie Spears’ team. “If the public knew all of the facts about Ms. Spears’ personal life, not just her ups but also her downs, all of the addiction and mental health issues she faced, and all of the guardianship challenges, they would be Mr. Spears for the work he has done, praise and not slander him, “it says.

Further Together they took the first steps of their respective world careers in the Mickey Mouse Club. For a long time Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were hyped as rivals by the public and the press. It therefore meant a lot that Aguilera posted an emotional statement after Spears testified in court. "For the past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she's going through. It is unacceptable that a woman or a person who wants to take control of their fate cannot live the way they want," wrote them on Instagram.





“But the public doesn’t know and have no right to know all the facts, so there will be no public redress for Mr. Spears.”

Saved from disaster



He deserves praise for saving his daughter, said Spears. Britney Spears’ public crash was documented in great detail by the press in 2007 and 2008. Paparazzi followed the singer at every turn, filming, among other things, how she shaved a bald head or how she cried in an ambulance.





“There is no doubt that the guardianship saved Ms. Spears from disaster and supported her when she needed it most. Also, the guardianship would have saved her and her reputation from harm and made it easier to restore her career,” her father now leaves announce.

One thing should be clear: the opinion of the “Free Britney” supporters should not change the 15-page document.

source: “Daily Mail”

