Bitcoin Update: Crypto pair continues to fall behind

Dear traders,

The one traded in US dollars continues to fall after the test of 50,000 US dollars a few days ago and leaves little doubt about a short-term trend change. In the course of today, the important mark of 48,000 US dollars was left, further discounts must be planned. Anyone who has recently been involved in short positions should now tighten their stops noticeably. A level around $ 48,800 would be an option.



Short chance:

If there is a sustained daily closing price below 48,000 US dollars, the other targets of 45,000 US dollars and below 44,000 US dollars should be in the focus of market participants. There is no doubt that tomorrow’s central bank meeting in Jackson Hole is likely to cause increased volatility in the currency markets. A bullish scenario with targets around 56,000 or 59,850 US dollars can only be derived for the bitcoin above 51,200 US dollars. However, there are currently no signs of such a case.

Resistors: $ 48,162 / 49,447 / 50,539 / 51,200 / 52,302 / 52,957 US dollars

Supports: $ 46,307 / 45,000 / 43,832 / 41,487 / 39,882 / 37,419 US dollars



Daily chart:









in USD; Daily, local time (GMT + 1); Price of the crypto pair at the time the analysis was made $ 46,639.50; Trading place: MarketsX; 9:10 am