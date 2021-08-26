Bitcoin sideways, Binance Coin and Cardano are moving in opposite directions

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of US $ 2,120 billion. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 134 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 42 percent and continues to occupy first place. On average, the prices of cryptocurrencies within the top 10 moved by -1 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
Exciting is different: The Bitcoin rate only changed by -0.43 percent. Bitcoin’s price is currently $ 47,854.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 899.52 billion (-0.39%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 33,738 million (-6.27%)
- 24h High: $ 49,320.00
Ethereum
The Ethereum rate changed by only -0.61 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 3,158.28.
- Market Cap: $ 370.29 billion (-0.56%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 20,524 million (-4.48%)
- 24h high: $ 3,247.28
Cardano
The Cardano course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 3.61 percent. The price is trading at $ 2.64.
- Market Cap: $ 84.52 billion (-3.61%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 5,658 million (-29.69%)
- 24h high: $ 2.79
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price increased by 2.69 percent in the last 24 hours. The price is currently at $ 493.05.
- Market Cap: $ 76.19 billion (+ 2.7%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,476 million (-11.08%)
- 24h high: $ 517.35
Tether
As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed 0.12 percent. The tether rate this morning is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 65.77 billion (-0.02%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 64,454 million (+ 2.16%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
XRP
The XRP price moved sluggishly by only -0.83 percent. XRP stands at a price of 1.14 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 53.19 billion (-0.76%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,589 million (-20.67%)
- 24h high: $ 1.19
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin price has fallen 2.11 percent since yesterday. The rate is currently at $ 0.28.
- Market Cap: $ 37.2 billion (-2.04%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.161 million US dollars (-11.67%)
- 24h high: $ 0.30
USD Coin
The USD coin price struck the spot. The course changed by just -0.09 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 27.02 billion (-0.11%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.265 million US dollars (+ 9.86%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
Polkadot
The Polkadot course had to give way and lose 2.1 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 25.27.
- Market Cap: $ 25.86 billion (-2.42%)
- 24h trading volume: 1.353 million US dollars (+ 16.13%)
- 24h high: $ 26.44
Solana
With a change of -0.04 percent, the Solana course redefines the word sideways. The current rate is $ 70.88.
- Market Cap: $ 20.56 billion (-0.33%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,625 million US dollars (-6.93%)
- 24h high: $ 73.48
Top 5
- SafeMoon course: <$ 0.01 (15.29 %)
- Tezos course: $ 4.74 (14.91 %)
- Decentraland course: $ 0.94 (7.69 %)
- Decred course: $ 175.33 (5.15 %)
- PancakeSwap course: $ 25.23 (4.96 %)
Flop 5
- Terra course: $ 28.47 (-5.2 %)
- The Graph course: $ 0.89 (-5.4 %)
- Audius course: $ 2.53 (-5.81 %)
- Arweave course: $ 25.12 (-10.18 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 45.47 (-11.87 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 26, 2021 at 7:02 am.