Bitcoin sideways, Binance Coin and Cardano are moving in opposite directions

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of US $ 2,120 billion. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 134 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 42 percent and continues to occupy first place. On average, the prices of cryptocurrencies within the top 10 moved by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



Exciting is different: The Bitcoin rate only changed by -0.43 percent. Bitcoin’s price is currently $ 47,854.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 899.52 billion (-0.39%)

24h trading volume: $ 33,738 million (-6.27%)

24h High: $ 49,320.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum rate changed by only -0.61 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at $ 3,158.28.

Market Cap: $ 370.29 billion (-0.56%)

24h trading volume: $ 20,524 million (-4.48%)

24h high: $ 3,247.28

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 3.61 percent. The price is trading at $ 2.64.

Market Cap: $ 84.52 billion (-3.61%)

24h trading volume: $ 5,658 million (-29.69%)

24h high: $ 2.79

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price increased by 2.69 percent in the last 24 hours. The price is currently at $ 493.05.

Market Cap: $ 76.19 billion (+ 2.7%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,476 million (-11.08%)

24h high: $ 517.35

24-hour low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed 0.12 percent. The tether rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 65.77 billion (-0.02%)

24h trading volume: $ 64,454 million (+ 2.16%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price moved sluggishly by only -0.83 percent. XRP stands at a price of 1.14 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 53.19 billion (-0.76%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,589 million (-20.67%)

24h high: $ 1.19

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin price has fallen 2.11 percent since yesterday. The rate is currently at $ 0.28.

Market Cap: $ 37.2 billion (-2.04%)

24h trading volume: 2.161 million US dollars (-11.67%)

24h high: $ 0.30

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin price struck the spot. The course changed by just -0.09 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.02 billion (-0.11%)

24h trading volume: 2.265 million US dollars (+ 9.86%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot course had to give way and lose 2.1 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 25.27.

Market Cap: $ 25.86 billion (-2.42%)

24h trading volume: 1.353 million US dollars (+ 16.13%)

24h high: $ 26.44

24h low: US dollars

Solana



With a change of -0.04 percent, the Solana course redefines the word sideways. The current rate is $ 70.88.

Market Cap: $ 20.56 billion (-0.33%)

24h trading volume: 1,625 million US dollars (-6.93%)

24h high: $ 73.48

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

SafeMoon course : <$ 0.01 ( 15.29 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Tezos course : $ 4.74 ( 14.91 %)

: $ 4.74 ( %) Decentraland course : $ 0.94 ( 7.69 %)

: $ 0.94 ( %) Decred course : $ 175.33 ( 5.15 %)

: $ 175.33 ( %) PancakeSwap course: $ 25.23 ( 4.96 %)

Flop 5

Terra course : $ 28.47 ( -5.2 %)

: $ 28.47 ( %) The Graph course : $ 0.89 ( -5.4 %)

: $ 0.89 ( %) Audius course : $ 2.53 ( -5.81 %)

: $ 2.53 ( %) Arweave course : $ 25.12 ( -10.18 %)

: $ 25.12 ( %) Avalanche course: $ 45.47 ( -11.87 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 26, 2021 at 7:02 am.