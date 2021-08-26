Bitcoin rate current Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,900
After the interim low in May, many crypto currencies are clearly on the rise again. Bitcoin can only hold the $ 50,000 mark for a short time. Current news about the Bitcoin course in the crypto blog.
Bitcoin remains highly volatile. It wasn’t until April 14, 2021 that the world’s most important cryptocurrency had one Record high of $ 64,895.22 per Bitcoin achieved. But depending on the news, the course quickly collapses again. The price is currently trading at around $ 46,900. Most recently, the price of the oldest cryptocurrency fell repeatedly to just under $ 29,000 within a few weeks, but then the countermovement started.
Analysts currently continue to assume that the Bitcoin price will rise for the year and break through its previous all-time high. Investing in Bitcoin is still considered risky among investors.
Today’s news and news about the current Bitcoin rate
August 25, 2021 – Bitcoin failed to hold $ 50,000 and fell to $ 46,600
Bitcoin can only hold the $ 50,000 mark for a short time. Bitcoin also posted losses on Thursday night and fell to $ 46,600, but is now targeting the $ 47,000 mark again. According to data from the analysis company Coinmarketcap, the Bitcoin price is currently at $ 49,901.51.
August 23, 2021 – Bitcoin hits $ 50,000
Bitcoin cracked the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since May. Most recently, a Bitcoin on the Bitstamp trading venue cost $ 50,299, a good two percent more than the day before. Since the interim low in mid-July, Bitcoin has grown by around 75 percent.
The decision of the US trading platform Coinbase to replenish its own stocks of crypto currencies provided additional momentum and pushed Bitcoin above the psychologically important mark. However, until Bitcoin’s record high of almost $ 64,900 in April 2021 is still around 30 percent missing.
More: Generation Z: Young apocalyptists in a stock market frenzy
August 19, 2021 – Hackers steal five million Bitcoin on the Japanese crypto exchange Liquid
According to information from the blockchain analysis firm Elliptic, more than 94 million dollars were stolen in a hacker attack on the Japanese crypto exchange Liquid.
According to this, the hacker got more than 94 million dollars in digital coins – including around 31 million dollars in the form of Ethereum, five million dollars in Bitcoin and 13 million dollars in XRP. The Bitcoin rate drops to $ 44,400.
More: Best Crypto Exchange 2021 – Where’s the Best to Buy Your Bitcoin
August 11th – Bitcoin price rises by around 57 percent within three weeks
After Bitcoin rebounded from the $ 29,000 mark on July 21, 2021, the oldest cryptocurrency recovered significantly. According to data from the analysis company Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin rose to around 46,000 dollars within three weeks – an increase of almost 57 percent within 21 days. Even in a 24-hour comparison, Bitcoin currently shows a positive trend with an increase of around 1.5 percent.
The recovery of Bitcoin is having a positive effect on the entire crypto market. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, has also recorded significant gains since July 21 and is currently trading above the $ 3,200 mark.
However, the developments in the USA with regard to the planned infrastructure project “US infrastructure bill” remain exciting. This bill provides for $ 30 billion to be raised through a crypto transaction tax. The Bitcoin course has so far been unaffected by this uncertainty.
More: Coinbase quarterly figures – sales and profits of the crypto exchange for Q2 at a glance
July 21, 2021 – Bitcoin back above $ 30,000
The Bitcoin price is again trading just above the psychologically important mark of $ 30,000. According to Coinmarketcap, the price is around $ 30,900, which is just under four percent plus in a 24-hour comparison.
Bitcoin has thus bounced back up at the $ 29,000 mark for the time being – but it remains to be seen whether the Bitcoin price can now stay above $ 30,000 in the long term. The situation on the crypto markets remains tense.
More: Bitcoin and Co .: crazy power guzzlers
July 20, 2021 – Bitcoin drops below $ 30,000 again
The Bitcoin price drops below the $ 30,000 mark again. This had served as a strong support until the end. The digital currency was trading at $ 29,731 on Tuesday morning and thus almost $ 2000 lower in a 24-hour comparison.
The Bitcoin price last fell below $ 30,000 a month ago on June 22, 2021 – at that time, the price slide was used as a purchase opportunity or as an entry into the crypto world. If the price does not break through the $ 30,000 again sustainably, a crash could threaten until the next strong resistance at $ 20,000.
More: Why the Bitcoin price fluctuates so much
July 17, 2021 – Grayscale makes parts of its Bitcoin fund tradable
Grayscale is one of the billion dollar investors – the so-called crypto whales – who dominate the relatively young crypto market with their investments. Grayscale is one of the world’s largest digital asset managers and currently holds around 650,000 Bitcoin. That corresponds to a value of the equivalent of 20.2 billion dollars – which corresponds to around 3.5 percent of the entire Bitcoin market.
Accordingly, the so-called Bitcoin Unlocking is getting a lot of attention at Grayscale. In total, the asset manager is releasing shares worth 40,000 Bitcoin, 16,000 of which will be this weekend alone.
Grayscale manages a so-called Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Bitcoin Trust is a fund that allows investors to easily invest in Bitcoin. These are traded like other fund shares.
More: Grayscale Unlocking: is the Bitcoin Crash looming now?
July 6, 2021 – Hacker group REvil demands $ 70 million ransom in Bitcoin
The hackers, who attacked hundreds of companies with blackmail software, are demanding a ransom of 70 million euros in the form of the digital currency Bitcoin for a master key to the affected computers. The hacking group claims that their software infected more than a million computers.
The REivel hacker group used a vulnerability at the US IT service provider Kaseya and attacked its customers using a program that encrypts data and demands a ransom. The extent of the damage caused by the cyber attack can still hardly be assessed. Kaseya reported that fewer than 40 customers were affected.
According to the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), an IT service provider and several of its customers were affected in Germany. There are several thousand computers in several companies, according to a spokesman. As far as the government knows, federal authorities and critical infrastructure facilities “of a size that must be reported” are not affected, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior.
More: This is how you protect yourself against the perfidious strategy of the Kaseya hackers
July 5, 2021 – Broker house TP Icap plans crypto trading platform
The British brokerage house TP Icap, in cooperation with Fidelity and Standard Chartered, wants to launch a trading platform for crypto currencies in the second half of the year due to the increased interest of investors. The interest in cryptocurrencies has “exploded” in the past few months, said the co-head of digital assets at ICAP, Duncan Trenholme.
Politicians are concerned about the recent Bitcoin boom. A global overview makes it clear: some states want to become “Bitcoin no-go areas” and ban Bitcoin and Co. to cryptocurrencies. For the industry, this development means that relocations around the globe are becoming more likely. At the same time, the goals are rare, because only a few countries want to distinguish themselves as the crypto location of the future.
More: Hackers demand $ 70 million ransom for master keys
July 2, 2021 – Hackers demand ransom for master keys; Bitcoin falls below $ 33,000
The hacker group REivel attacks hundreds of companies with blackmail software. The hackers are demanding a ransom of $ 70 million in the digital currency Bitcoin for a master key to all affected computers. The group claim their software infected more than a million computers. If that were the case, it would be the biggest ransom attack to date, emphasized Mikko Hyppönen from the IT security company F-Secure.
The Bitcoin price then loses and is subsequently listed just below the 33,000 US dollar mark. The situation on the crypto market remains tense, the price could fall below $ 30,000 again and tear the mark. The next resistance would then only be at the US $ 20,000 mark, so that there could be a risk of the cryptocurrency falling further.
Most recently, the Bitcoin price fell below $ 30,000 on June 22nd. However, investors use this as an entry or post-purchase option. As a result, Bitcoin rose again to up to $ 35,000.
More: “Every bank must offer its customers access to crypto assets.”
July 1, 2021 – Bitcoin stands at $ 33,000
According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin is trading just above the $ 33,000 mark. Most recently, the price had fallen below $ 30,000. Analysts then expected a further sell-off, as there would be many stop-loss orders below this psychologically important mark, which would drive the price further into the basement.
However, investors used the price slide as a subsequent purchase option or as an entry into the crypto world. The Bitcoin price then soared again to over $ 35,000.
More: How expensive was a Bitcoin in the beginning? – the Bitcoin in the course history.
June 22, 2021 – Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000
Bitcoin fell below the important $ 30,000 mark on Tuesday. Most recently, according to data from the analysis company Coinmarketcap, the crypto currency was a good nine percent in the red at around 29,800 dollars.
For Bitcoin, the $ 30,000 mark is not just psychologically important. Many stop-loss levels are at this level, and a slide below this level could accelerate the downward trend now.
More: “The mother of all crashes”? What speaks for the end of the crypto boom – and what against it.
June 20, 2021 – Bitcoin price drops below $ 31,000
China is tightening its course against Bitcoin & Co. Domestic banks and the fintech company Ant Group have been asked to no longer offer services for crypto trading, which amounts to a ban.
Bitcoin and other crypto currencies reacted to this news with significant losses. The Bitcoin price slipped six percent below the $ 31,000 mark.
At the beginning of the week, Bitcoin had cost more than $ 40,000. This shows once again how fast the Bitcoin price is. The digital currency has been hovering between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 since mid-May 2021, after rising to nearly $ 65,000 – the current record high – in April.
But despite the most recent correction, Bitcoin is still well above the mid-2020 level. At that time, Bitcoin was trading at around 10,000 US dollars.
More: China on the crypto campaign – Bitcoin is fighting for the 30,000 dollar mark.
June 14, 2021 – Tesla apparently wants to allow Bitcoin as a means of payment again
Tesla will accept Bitcoin as a means of payment again under certain conditions. This was announced by Tesla boss Elon Musk in a tweet on June 13, 2021. Bitcoin transactions should therefore be allowed again at Tesla – but only if 50 percent renewable energies are used to produce bitcoins and a positive trend becomes apparent. As a result, the Bitcoin price rose by about 12 percent to $ 39,535 – but bounced off the $ 40,000 mark.
More: How Elon Musk influences Bitcoin and Co.