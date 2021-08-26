Billie Eilish talks about her relationship with Justin Bieber

In a new interview, Billie Eilish reveals how Justin Bieber is helping her deal with fame.

It is well known that Billie Eilish is a pretty big fan of Justin Bieber – a remix version of her song “Bad Guy” with him as a duet partner was only released in 2019, on the accompanying single cover a young Eilish was in her room full of Bieber posters to see.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​the singer speaks about her relationship with her childhood idol today. As a result, the two should not only maintain professional, but also private contact with each other.





When asked if Billie Eilish would re-record music with Justin Bieber, she replied, “He’s just the cutest baby ever. I love him. He’s a good friend of mine. It has helped me so much in dealing with fame.” . “

Billie Eilish also mentions phone calls between the two – and talks about how Justin Bieber is one of the few people who really understands what the singer is going through as a teenage global star. “He calls me sometimes and says things that make me feel like I have been heard. As if there was someone going through the same things as me. It’s really nice to have him,” said Eilish.