Billie Eilish talks about her relationship with Justin Bieber

In a new interview, Billie Eilish reveals how Justin Bieber is helping her deal with fame.
It is well known that Billie Eilish is a pretty big fan of Justin Bieber – a remix version of her song “Bad Guy” with him as a duet partner was only released in 2019, on the accompanying single cover a young Eilish was in her room full of Bieber posters to see.
In an interview with “Good Morning America” the singer speaks about her relationship with her childhood idol today. As a result, the two should not only maintain professional, but also private contact with each other.
When asked if Billie Eilish would re-record music with Justin Bieber, she replied, “He’s just the cutest baby ever. I love him. He’s a good friend of mine. It has helped me so much in dealing with fame.” . “
Billie Eilish also mentions phone calls between the two – and talks about how Justin Bieber is one of the few people who really understands what the singer is going through as a teenage global star. “He calls me sometimes and says things that make me feel like I have been heard. As if there was someone going through the same things as me. It’s really nice to have him,” said Eilish.
Justin Bieber on Billie Eilish: “I want to protect her”
Justin Bieber only cried in tears in an interview with Zane Lowe last year when he started talking about his relationship with Billie Eilish. “I want to protect her. It was hard for me to be so young in this business without knowing where to turn. (…) I want her to know that she can count on me.” Bieber went on to explain: “I don’t want her to go through what I had to go through. I don’t want anyone to do that.”