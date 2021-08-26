Saturday, August 28, 2021
Billie Eilish new album “Happier Than Ever” from the end of July 2021

Billie Eilish did her a few days ago new album “Happier Than Ever” announced that published on July 30, 2021 shall be.

“Happier Than Ever” is Billie Eilish’s second album And it will be interesting to see whether the young singer from Los Angeles will achieve the overwhelming success of hers Debut album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” can repeat that was published 2 years ago.

Billie Eilish turns 20 at the end of the year (born on December 18th, 2001), was not only able to achieve notable sales successes with her debut album (27,000,000 album sales, 270,000,000 tracks) and win several prizes (including 5 Grammys) but has become a downright recent phenomenon.




Billie Eilish not only captivates and inspires audiences around the globe, but also artists of different stripes with their music and the way they present themselves to the outside world.

A year ago, “My Future“A first song from the new album was released, followed at the end of last year”Therfor I Am“And now a few days ago the song”Your Power“, as a consequence of Billie Eilish also the appearance of hers new studio album “Happier Than Ever” announced. Here is the official video:

That Duet “Lo vas a olvidar” with Rosalia from the beginning of this year, however, none of the a total of 16 songs on the new album be.

