Billie Eilish invented the haute co-ords – and these are 10 of her best looks

Billie Eilish was just 13 years old when her older brother Finneas asked her to write the vocals for his melancholy love song “Ocean Eyes”. That was in 2015, and today the two siblings are considered the founders of a new pop phenomenon, including a loyal global super fandom.

Even if you’re not a superfan, chances are that Eilish inspired you to look at the world around you (a bold claim, I know, but let me finish). At a time when our appearance and that of our prominent role models are under constant surveillance on social media, this impressive young woman has spoken out and demanded limits, respect and privacy, and the world took notice. She didn’t want to bow to preconceived notions about what a female teen pop star should look like or how she should behave – instead she set a new agenda (and changed the course of fashion) by being herself.









“I never want the world to know everything about me. That’s why I wear oversize clothes,” revealed Eilish in a #MyCalvins advertisement from 2019. “Nobody can form an opinion because nobody has seen what lies underneath Nobody can say, ‘She is slim-thick’, ‘She is not slim-thick’, ‘She has a flat butt’, ‘She has a big butt’. Nobody can say that because nobody knows. “

By the way, said “oversize clothes” are custom-made by Gucci, Valentino and Chanel. The highlight? Haute Co-Ords – made-to-measure face coverings included.

Long before we got stuck in jogging suits at home, Billie Eilish had discovered the power of comfort and used clothing to delimit her privacy. Be it on the streets of her hometown Los Angeles or walking the red carpet as the youngest artist ever to be nominated in all four major Grammy categories in the same year.

Billie Eilish, the reigning Queen of the Co-Ords, we applaud you.