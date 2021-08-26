Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck is planning a marriage proposal
News

Ben Affleck is planning a marriage proposal

By Sonia Gupta
0
84




Ben Affleck talks “seriously” about marrying Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with the 52-year-old singer since May of this year – the two were already a couple between 2002 and 2004 and were even engaged.




Back then, Ben and Jennifer couldn’t make it to the altar because their relationship failed. But now the actor is hoping for a second luck as he is reportedly planning to propose to Jennifer. A source told Us Weekly: “[Ben und Jennifer] seriously talk about getting married. They are both madly in love and don’t want to let go this time. “Affleck sees Lopez as” the one who escaped “and he is” determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time, “the insider added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy life with their blended family. From his marriage to Jennifer Garner, the ‘Justice League’ actor has three children, Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9), while the singer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have 13-year-old twins Emme and Max raises. It was very important to both stars from the beginning that their children get to know each other and spend time together.


Previous articleAmanda Seyfried: “Vagina” tattoo has a deeper meaning
Next articleTop fund manager “very bullish on Dogecoin” – these are his reasons
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv