Ben Affleck is planning a marriage proposal

The 49-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with the 52-year-old singer since May of this year – the two were already a couple between 2002 and 2004 and were even engaged.

Back then, Ben and Jennifer couldn’t make it to the altar because their relationship failed. But now the actor is hoping for a second luck as he is reportedly planning to propose to Jennifer. A source told Us Weekly: “[Ben und Jennifer] seriously talk about getting married. They are both madly in love and don’t want to let go this time. “Affleck sees Lopez as” the one who escaped “and he is” determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time, “the insider added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy life with their blended family. From his marriage to Jennifer Garner, the ‘Justice League’ actor has three children, Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9), while the singer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have 13-year-old twins Emme and Max raises. It was very important to both stars from the beginning that their children get to know each other and spend time together.