Beard care: With these tips, you can create an impressive beard like Christian Bale

Beard care: the perfect beard from Christian Bale

Thanks to Hollywood, Christian Bale has had every possible look. He lost weight until he was skin and bones in “The Machinist”. He built muscle until he was a ninja for Batman, he ate himself to death to play Dick Cheney in Vice. Not to mention the other brutal makeovers he had just to stay true to the movie characters and their stories. (You can find everything about Christian Bale here)

Not only has this caused some people to forget that Christian Bale was originally from Australia (Ben Affleck confessed that he thought he was American), but they don’t even recognize him when they see him in public. Why? He has a great beard, which makes him a god of grooming. (You can find our best tips on the subject of a full beard here)

Christian Bale and his perfect beard care

Christian Bale with a full beard Getty Images

There have been several “grooming gods” throughout history, men whose looks have been defined by their beards and hairstyles. We can think of the Beatles, the Bee Gees, or even Brad Pitt, who at various times used the beard as a weapon to define his image. (Read all about Brad Pitt’s grooming, and why he still looks so good when he is over 50, here)









Bale (with all his metamorphoses) comes from that long line of grooming gods, and he has a style that is unique and to which he has always stayed true. Based on nothing but his own taste, the man has one of the coolest Hollywood beards. What is it about? The length goes to slightly bushy without being too perfect. His mustache stands out, which can loosely protrude at the end of the pages – and which sometimes even gives him a slightly villainous look. (Not every beard fits every face – you can find our tips here)

Christian Bale poses with a full beard Getty Images

Beard care: the tips for a beard like Christian Bale

Our colleagues at GQ UK spoke to barber expert Joe Mills who shared some tips on how to achieve the same style as Christian Bale. According to Mills, the key is growing a beard and, of course, a mustache first. This takes patience and you should use care products such as a beard shampoo right from the start. (This may take a while, our tips for this transition phase can be found here)