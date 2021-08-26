At the Spanish film festival: Johnny Depp is honored for his life’s work

After the headlines of the past few months, some people may have forgotten that Johnny Depp is not just Amber Heard’s ex, with whom he is arguing in court. The 58-year-old is still a talented actor too. For this he is now being awarded in Spain.

For the organizers of the Spanish San Sebastian International Film Festival, Hollywood star Johnny Depp is one of the “most talented and versatile actors” in contemporary cinema. For this reason, Depp is to receive the Donostia Award at the film festival on September 22nd and thus be honored for his many years of work in the entertainment industry.

The Donostia Award is the festival’s highest prize outside of the competition and has been awarded since 1986. The organizers are honoring a special contribution to the world of film. Numerous other big names have already received the award. Gregory Peck (1916-2003) was the first actor to receive the award. In recent years, Sigourney Weaver, Judi Dench, Danny DeVito and Viggo Mortensen have received the Donostia Award.









Depp expected on site

The 69th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival will take place from September 17th to 25th. Depp is expected to be there, it would be his third visit there. He was already at the festival in 1998 and 2020.

In the past few months, however, the 58-year-old had less of a stir with his skills as an actor. In 2020, for example, Depp had to resign his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the “Fantastic Beasts” series after he lost a legal battle against the publisher of the British “The Sun”, which had called him a “woman beater”.

The legal battle had led to another chapter in the war of the roses between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, who were married between 2015 and 2017 and accuse each other of domestic violence. And this dispute is far from settled. Most recently Depp was able to record a partial success. It was about a seven million dollar severance payment that he paid his ex after the divorce. Heard promised to donate the entire amount. Since this has not yet been proven and he does not believe her, she will soon have to disclose her accounts.