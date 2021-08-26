Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsAriana Grande and Justin Bieber defend themselves against allegations - song stolen?
News

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber defend themselves against allegations – song stolen?

By Arjun Sethi
0
73




The pop stars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber defend themselves against allegations that they cheated their song to number one on the US charts.

Photo series with 11 pictures

A fellow musician accuses Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of cheating. Now the two megastars are contradicting the allegations that they bought their song “Stuck with U” themselves with several credit cards at the top of the chart.

“Everyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers are not the driving force behind everything I do,” wrote Grande in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Rapper accuses the two singers

The US rapper 6ix9ine had previously accused the two of them in an Instagram video of having made around 60,000 sales of their new CD even with six credit cards. This is the only way the song, the proceeds of which are to be donated to coronavirus aid workers, made it to number one, the musician claimed.




He accused the “Billboard” magazine, which publishes the US charts, of fraud. Because of the jump of “Stuck with U”, his own new song “Gooba” had slipped to third place.

Both Bieber (in his Instagram story) and Grande (in their post) emphasize that no more than four phonograms of the same type could be purchased per credit card purchase. Grande writes: “My fans bought the song. Justin’s fans bought the song. Our fans bought it (and never more than four pieces, as the rules say).”

In a new posting, the rapper 6ix9ine holds up six credit cards and writes ironically: “Don’t worry. Next time we’ll go to number one.”



Previous articleTop casino films in 2021 – Oddsmeter.de
Next articleAmal + George Clooney: You finally own your dream property in the south of France
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv