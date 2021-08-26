Saturday, August 28, 2021
Anne Hathaway: That's the name of your second son

By Arjun Sethi
Anne Hathaway
After a year: she reveals the name of her son

Anne Hathaway

© Getty Images

In October last year, Anne Hathaway became a mother for the second time. So far, she had not revealed the name of her son …

Anne Hathaway, 37, had kept her second pregnancy just as secret last year as the birth of her child. So far she had also remained silent about the name. Until now!

The baby came shortly after her birthday

A few days after her birthday on November 12, 2019, Anne Hathaway thanked her for the many congratulations and gifts via Instagram. On the selfie you could clearly see her baby bump. “So much love this birthday week! I want to thank everyone for the flowers, books, chocolates, cards and crystals and all the other incredible goodies and most of all I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day. I really appreciated that # 37, ”the actress wrote about her photos. Officially, the actress had not yet presented her second baby at the time.




Anne Hathaway talks about her baby

So far, the actress has not revealed much about her second baby. In an interview with “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on US TV, she raved about her little son for the first time: “Now I have a beautiful, almost eleven-month-old boy, but back when we were filming “The Witches” I was pregnant. So he was basically there. ” For the costume designer, her second pregnancy meant hard work at the time, the 37-year-old jokes.

When asked how her older son Jonathan would have welcomed his little brother, Anne reveals the name of her second child: “Jack is now big enough to wrestle with Jonathan, and that has brought a new element into their relationship, which really is cute. ”

Jack completes the family

It had previously been speculated that Anne’s second son would be called Jack, so it has now been confirmed by the actress herself. But there will probably not be much more details from Anne Hathaway. She keeps her family life out of the public eye as much as possible.

Sources used: UK Daily News, Instagram, US Weekly, People

