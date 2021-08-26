Anne Hathaway gets role as an American in Paris

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (37) should die Main role in the film adaptation of the Bestselling novels Take over “French Children Don’t Throw Food”. The production company Blueprint Picture is behind the planned project, reported the industry journals Hollywood reporter and Deadline.com on Monday.

Of mothers and children (in Paris)

The model is based on the autobiographical novel (German title: “Why French children are no pain in the ass”) by the US journalist Pamela Druckermanwho lived in with her husband and three children Paris lives. The author is entertaining about her experiences with raising children and family structures in France the end.









Hathaway is herself the mother of two young sons. She has been featured in comedies such as “Suddenly Princess” or “The Devil Wears.” PradaShe got her first Oscar nomination for the drama “Rachel’s Wedding” (2009) in the role of an alcoholic. She won the trophy in 2013 for her supporting role in the film musical “Les Miserables”.

Start of shooting unclear due to corona virus

Last turned Hathaway at the side of Willem Dafoe the Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted”. At first nothing was known about a possible start of filming “French Children Don’t Throw Food”. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the filming projects are temporarily suspended.