Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsAnne Hathaway gets role as an American in Paris
News

Anne Hathaway gets role as an American in Paris

By Arjun Sethi
0
75




Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (37) should die Main role in the film adaptation of the Bestselling novels Take over “French Children Don’t Throw Food”. The production company Blueprint Picture is behind the planned project, reported the industry journals Hollywood reporter and Deadline.com on Monday.

Of mothers and children (in Paris)

The model is based on the autobiographical novel (German title: “Why French children are no pain in the ass”) by the US journalist Pamela Druckermanwho lived in with her husband and three children Paris lives. The author is entertaining about her experiences with raising children and family structures in France the end.




Hathaway is herself the mother of two young sons. She has been featured in comedies such as “Suddenly Princess” or “The Devil Wears.” PradaShe got her first Oscar nomination for the drama “Rachel’s Wedding” (2009) in the role of an alcoholic. She won the trophy in 2013 for her supporting role in the film musical “Les Miserables”.

Start of shooting unclear due to corona virus

Last turned Hathaway at the side of Willem Dafoe the Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted”. At first nothing was known about a possible start of filming “French Children Don’t Throw Food”. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the filming projects are temporarily suspended.


Previous articleSylvester Stallone’s net worth 2021 – that’s how rich Sylvester Stallone really is
Next article“Little Things” with Denzel Washington
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv