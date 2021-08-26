Angelina Jolie: The challenge of education

The ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ actress who has Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12) with ex-husband Brad Pitt is grateful, that all of their children are able and intelligent. As a result, they didn’t have to rely too much on their mother to guide them through the assignments from their various schools when classes at school were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said in an interview with ‘HELLO!’ Magazine: “I have four different schools with six different children, so everything is different. I’m also terrible with math and I question history, so I’m one of those overwhelmed Mothers, when it comes to all this stuff. ” Thank goodness Angelina wasn’t so challenged in the Corona crisis, because her children are very independent when it comes to school and mostly take care of their tasks alone. “Fortunately, I have very capable, intelligent children. They get through, but it’s hard.”

The 45 year old actress is focused on her kids right now and she couldn’t be happier where she is in her own life. She added, “Right now, I just want to raise my children well. They are all in these very special times when you don’t want to miss a moment. You do your best to get it right before they enter the world on your own.” Go out into the world and have to face everything. But as long as my children are healthy, I have everything I need. “