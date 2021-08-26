Angelina Jolie: in love again after the marriage ended! Actress is dating mega-celebrity

After her marriage to Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is apparently taken again. The beautiful Oscar winner was seen turtling and flirting with her new boyfriend. Explosive: Your newcomer is not only 15 years younger than the actress, but also the ex-partner of two famous celebrity ladies.

Is Angelina Jolie in safe hands again after her marriage to Brad Pitt? The Hollywood beauty was spotted on a date Image: picture alliance / Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press / AP / dpa | Nathan Denette

The love story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is legendary, but the marriage did not last and was divorced in 2019. Angelina Jolie now seems to be taken again. In Los Angeles, she was spotted on a date with her alleged newcomer – and photographed.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd caught on a date

Like the British “The Sun “reported, Angelina Jolie (46) was spotted on a romantic dinner date with singer The Weeknd (31) in Los Angeles. The actress and pop star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, enjoyed a charming dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant (Click here for the pictures). The two lovebirds spent hours in the restaurant, but left the establishment separately so as not to arouse suspicion.

Angelina Jolie wore a simple black dress, a nude-colored trench coat and nude-colored pumps and a black corona mask when she left the building. The Weeknd was dressed in a casual look in denim, with a black shirt, a silver chain and black lace-up boots.









The Weeknd mentioned Brad Pitt in “Starboy”

In his hit single “Starboy” from 2016, The Weeknd mentioned his predecessor – Brad Pitt. The song line read: “Let an ** ga Brad Pitt, legend of the fall took the year like a bandit.” It’s not entirely clear what the singer meant by that. Some believe that “Legend of the Fall” is Abel’s reference to the film of the same name, “Legends of the Fall,” and that the line “He took the year like a bandit” refers to that Year of separation from Angelina Jolie. Others suggest that The Weeknd was referring to the year 1994/95 when the film came out. That wrote the magazine “bustle.com“about the lyrics.

The Weeknd dated Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Rosalía

AbelTesfaye was already in a relationship with some prominent women. Including model Bella Hadid, Singer Selena Gomez and singer Rosalía. The “Blinding Lights” star dated Bella Hadid (24) on and off between 2015 and 2019. The couple separated for the first time in November 2016. During the breakup, Abel got together with Selena Gomez, with whom he even shared an apartment in Greenwich Village moved. A few months later, the relationship broke up.

Abel and Bella Hadid got back together in May 2018, but separated again in August 2019. The singer has been single since then.

Angelina Jolie was married three times – last marriage divorced in 2019

Angelina Jolie was married three times: 1996 to Jonny Lee Miller, 2000 to Billy Bob Thornton and from 2014 to 2019 to Brad Pitt. In May, the divorced Jolie and Pitt were provisionally granted joint custody of their children, with the exception of their son Maddox, who is no longer a minor.

We can be curious if we can see more of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd in the future.

