Amanda Seyfried: “Vagina” tattoo has a deeper meaning

About eight years ago, Amanda Seyfried (32) had a very ambiguous tattoo. The English word “Minge”, which means “vagina” in English, has adorned her foot for a long time. The American is said to have been looked at strangely by passers-by a few times. For her, however, the lettering that she got engraved with her Mamma Mia colleagues Rachel McDowell and Ashley Lilley has a much more emotional meaning.

Opposite to Late Night with Seth Meyers said the 32-year-old that the term was an expression of tenderness for her. “We commemorate our friendship with the ‘Minge’ tattoos,” she emphasized, adding that the majority of British people have so far reacted rather negatively to their body art: “They roll their eyes and judge it. That’s fine because to me it means a lot more than just ‘vagina’!”

Amanda has recently returned to the big screen. On Thursday, “Mamma Mia” finally went into the second round in Germany. Some well-known stars were also to be found at the world premiere. In addition to cult actor Tom Hanks (62), the ABBA legends also wanted each other Benny Andersson (71) and Bjorn Ulvaeus don’t miss the show.

advertisement







Amanda Seyfried, actress

advertisement

Amanda Seyfried at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

advertisement

Amanda Seyfried at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

521 Total cool! After all, it really means a lot to her. 664 So I would be uncomfortable if “vagina” were on my foot.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz