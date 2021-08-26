Amanda Seyfried: My ancestors come from Germany

Hamburg (AP) – Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried (32) thinks it’s nice to have German roots. The American actress and singer revealed this in an interview with the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

“It was a long time ago, but my family’s ancestors come from Germany and Scotland,” said Seyfried. She was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1985. “I’m so American, it couldn’t be more American,” joked the actress.









Seyfried also made reference to the origin of her surname. “If you go back in our family tree, we were supposedly called Siegfried in the past. But the name changed to Seyfried over time. So I’m kind of German.”

Seyfried can currently be seen in the cinemas in the musical film “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”. The role of daughter Sophie, who she plays in it, she embodied in the first part in 2008.