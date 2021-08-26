Amal + George Clooney: You finally own your dream property in the south of France

Amal and George Clooney are cosmopolitans. The Hollywood star and the lawyer own real estate in the most beautiful places in the world. Now another has been added – but the road to her luxury country house in the south of France was rocky.

Amal, 43, and George Clooney, 60, have achieved their goal. The glamorous Hollywood couple had been toying for some time with the purchase of a luxurious country house in the south of France. Now it can finally call the “Domaine du Canadel” in Brignoles its own, but later than expected. As early as May, the actor chatted about buying the property. Apparently too early, because suddenly it leaked out that his dream real estate should have already changed hands.

Amal and George Clooney are very welcome



The new owner, however, did not have long to enjoy his valuable acquisition. He is said to have found himself in a legal dispute with the previous owners very soon. It was about a change in the purchase price, as the regional newspaper “Var-Matin” reported. Originally, the property was to be sold for six million euros. Suddenly the purchase price was increased to 6.2 million euros. A subsequent legal battle apparently played the Clooneys in the cards. If two argue … in this case the dream couple with their twins Alexander and Ella, 4.

Yet another participant was made happy. Brignoles Mayor Didier Brémond, 59, is looking forward to the new Hollywood parishioners. “Now it’s official, George and Amal Clooney are residents of our beautiful city,” writes the proud Frenchman about a photo with the celebrity couple in front of their new home.









As you can see on the real estate website “leadingestates.com”, the “Domaine du Canadel” was built in the 18th century. Today it is embedded in 172 hectares of forest and offers a wonderful view of an olive grove, a vineyard and an ornamental lake.

This driveway leads to George and Amal Clooney’s new luxury estate “Domaine du Canadel” in Brignoles in the south of France. © Getty Images

Landhaus is a freshly polished gem from the 18th century



The country house was extensively remodeled in 1993 by Bruno Lafourcade, one of the most sought-after restoration specialists in southern France, while retaining its characteristic features. Not only the new owners are known worldwide, also their gardens, which are considered to be one of the most beautiful in Provence and have already been featured in two books. The property also includes a swimming pool, a tennis court, a lavender garden and an area for traditional boules. The villa is officially listed on the site with around 7.9 million euros.

Another diamond in the Clooney’s real estate portfolio. Amal and George already have domiciles in Los Angeles, New York, London and on Lake Como.

These are the prominent neighbors



Even in the south of France, the celebrity family will settle in quickly, that is certain. This is not only due to the good wine and the charming French, but certainly also to the illustrious neighborhood. Not far from their “Domaine” is the “Château Miraval”, which is still owned by the ex-couple Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57. The “Star Wars” director George Lucas, 77, resides in his “Château Margüi” only 25 minutes’ drive away. For the Clooneys a “life like God in France” begins – and that in the best of company.

This article originally appeared on GALA.de.

