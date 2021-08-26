All new films and series in September

Grab a pen and pull out the calendars, because here’s the Netflix preview for September. Meet at the streaming service over the next few weeks some new movies and series a. We filtered out a few recommendations. You can find the complete overview below.

Netflix kicks off September with a 9/11 drama. Michael Keaton can be seen in Worth as a lawyer dealing with the consequences of the Attacks on the World Trade Center employed. The documentary about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, which deals with the history of the two historical personalities, also sounds exciting.

You should put three more films on your watchlist:

Kate looks like Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s John Wick

Schumacher is dedicated to the career of the Formula 1 legend

Prey is a nerve-wracking survival thriller starring David Kross

The biggest Netflix blockbuster in the series is the 5th season of House of Money. The Spanish Heist series turns into the home straight and ends up getting really dramatic again. After Haunted Hill House and Haunted Bly Manor, horror master Mike Flanagen is back with his third Netflix series, Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass – S01 Trailer (English) HD

We also have three tips for your watch list for the series:

There aren’t that many licensed titles yet. The two big highlights in September on Netflix are the literary film adaptation When Hitler Stole the Pink Rabbit and the horror comedy Zombieland 2: Double is Better with Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson.









New movies on Netflix in September 2021

New series on Netflix in September 2021

09/01/2021: How to Be A Cowboy, Season 1

09/01/2021: Turning point: 9/11 and the war on terror, season 1

09/01/2021: Chicago Med, Season 1

September 2nd, 2021: Q-Force, Season 1

September 3rd, 2021: House of Money, Season 5, Part 1

September 3rd, 2021: Sharkdog, Season 1

03.09.2021: Dive Club, Season 1

September 6th, 2021: Countdown: The Space Mission Inspiration4, Season 1

September 7th, 2021: Kid Cosmic, Season 2

07.09.2021: On the Verge, Season 1

September 8th, 2021: Into the Night, Season 2

September 8th, 2021: The Circle, Season 3

09/10/2021: Metal art: Showdown on the welding machine, season 1

Sep 13, 2021: Crime Stories: India Detectives, Season 1

September 14th, 2021: The most spectacular holiday apartments in the world, season 2

14.09.2021: You against the wilderness: Crashed, season 1

September 14th, 2021: Nailed It !, Season 6

September 16, 2021: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Season 1

September 17, 2021: Squid Game, Season 1

Sep 17, 2021: Chicago Party Aunt, Season 1

September 17, 2021: Sex Education, Season 3

09/21/2021: Love in the Spectrum, Season 2

09/22/2021: Dear White People, Season 4

09/22/2021: Jaguar, Season 1

09/23/2021: Pose: Season 3

September 24th, 2021: Midnight Mass, Season 1

09/24/2021: Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia, Season 1

September 24th, 2021: Blood & Water, Season 2

September 24th, 2021: In the Eye of the Wolf, Season 1

09/28/2021: Ada Twist, Season 1

09/29/2021: MeatEater, Season 1

09/30/2021: Love 101, Season 2

09/30/2021: Luna Park, Season 1

