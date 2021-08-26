Alexandra Daddario (* 1986) · Portrait · KINO.de

Life & Work



Alexandra Daddario gained her first acting experience mainly in American TV series. In the meantime, however, the beauty with the bright blue eyes has also arrived in Hollywood. At the latest through her appearance as a bathing mermaid in “Baywatch”, the audience will remember her as Pamela Anderson did when she watched over the beaches of Malibu in a red bathing suit.

Alexandra Daddario was born on March 16, 1986 in the famous New York district, which is particularly popular as a backdrop for films and series such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1960), “Sex and the City” (2002) or “Gossip Girl” ( 2012) has to serve. It’s hardly surprising that Daddario decided at the age of eleven to pursue an acting career. It took a few years to break through, but the ambitious newcomer landed her first roles as a teenager.

“The Sopranos” and “True Detective”

Alexandra Daddario was 16 when she had her breakthrough as an actress in the TV series “All My Children” (2002-2003) in the role of Laurie Lewis. But the soap opera only laid the foundation for a successful TV career. In the following years Daddario had guest appearances and larger roles in renowned series such as “The Sopranos” (1999), “Law & Order” (2006) or the sitcom “New Girl” (2011).

Two series in which Alexandra Daddario was allowed to take on larger roles are also particularly noteworthy: “White Collar” (2014) and “True Detective” (2014). In the FBI thriller “White Collar” Daddario played the missing friend of the main character Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer). In “True Detective”, in turn, Daddario appeared as a young lover of Detective Hart (Woody Harrelson).









Alexandra Daddario in “Percy Jackson”

In recent years, Alexandra Daddario has also been increasingly seen in the cinema. The actress made her big screen debut in the independent film “The Squid and the Whale” (2005) directed by Noah Baumbach. In the next few years, engagements in productions such as the tragic comedy “The Babysitters” (2007) or the love comedy “Alles Allowed – A Week without Rules” (2011) with Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis followed. But Alexandra Daddario only made the final leap from TV to Hollywood with the fantasy adventure “Percy Jackson”.

While Alexandra Daddario was already convincing in the role of Annabeth Chase, a daughter of the goddess Athena in “Percy Jackson – Thieves in Olymp” (2010), she still has in the second part “Percy Jackson – Under the Bann of the Cyclops” (2013) refilled once. Together with Logan Lerman as the title character Percy Jackson, Annabeth goes in search of the legendary Golden Fleece. The fantasy spectacle grossed around $ 188 million worldwide, making it one of the successful blockbusters of 2013.

“San Andreas” and “Baywatch”

For Alexandra Daddario, the role in “Percy Jackson” paved the way for further engagements in Hollywood. In 2013, for example, she was chased across the screen by the insane killer Leatherface in the horror remake “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D”. Perhaps it was her qualities as a scream queen that ensured Daddario a role in the disaster film “San Andreas” (2015) only two years later. It was on the set of the blockbuster that she first met Dwayne Johnson, who played her father Ray Gaines.

Was it because of the good working relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario that she agreed to the summer blockbuster “Baywatch” (2017) after “San Andreas”? According to his own statements, it was mainly a scene that involved a penis that moved Daddario to participate in the series remake. But no matter what the reason she decided to do it – in the tearing swimsuit she cuts such a good figure that she stole the show from leading actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.