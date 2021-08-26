Alessandra Ambrosio: Your teenage daughter is already walking like a model

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Alessandra Ambrosio posts model video of her daughter +++ Ryan Reynolds is kidding Blake Lively on his birthday +++ Gavin Rossdale is said to have a new girlfriend.

August 26, 2021



Alessandra Ambrosio: will the model be replaced by your daughter soon?



She has grown up! The daughter of supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, celebrated her 13th birthday on August 24, 2021 – and can now officially call herself a teenager. On the occasion of her big day, Mama Alessandra congratulates her firstborn with a sugary video on Instagram. On the photos you can see Anja Louise in a pink dress strutting down the stairs – in a clear model walk. Like at a fashion show, she skilfully presents her outfit and looks almost as professional as her mother.

With the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and the touching words “Happy birthday, I love you so so so so so much”, the “Victoria’s Secret” angel greets the 13-year-old in her teenage life. So does Anja Louise want to have a successful career like her mom? At least she is her great role model. A few weeks ago, the model offspring published a photo of himself and Alessandra on Instagram and wrote: “I got it from my mom.” Sounds almost as if we will soon no longer see Alessandra on the catwalk, but instead a new generation.

Ryan Reynolds: Naughty swipe on Blake Lively’s birthday



“For me the best thing that ever happened on August 25,” writes Ryan Reynolds, 44, in his Instagram story on Wednesday. With that he can only allude to the birthday of his beloved wife. Because Blake Lively celebrates her 34th birthday on August 25, 2021. But far from it. Instead of a joint recording with his loved one, the Hollywood beau shares a clip that shows him with another woman – none other than Mariah Carey, 52. In the edited video, she sings her hit “Fantasy” in a dressing gown, which is featured in Reynolds’ new film “Free Guy” plays a central role. In addition, the actor can be seen, who starts the song with an unusual choreography and apparently causes astonishment for the singer.

What does Blake Lively think about her lover preferring to share a video with the pop diva on her birthday? Presumably, the actress would not have expected anything else from her husband. After all, it is a tradition at Reynolds-Lively to make fun of each other via social media, especially on special occasions. On their wedding day, the 44-year-old recently posted a picture of himself with Blake in front of the restaurant where they had their first rendezvous and wrote: “Our favorite restaurant with their fourth dearest date.”

August 25, 2021



Gavin Rossdale: His new one is six years younger than his daughter



Gavin Rossdale, 55, is said to be freshly in love again. The new woman at his side is said to be model Gwen Singer. At 26, she is six years younger than Rossdale’s daughter Daisy Lowe, 32. “Gavin and Gwen find each other hot and they have fun together,” an insider told The Sun. However, everything is still very fresh because the “Bush” front man and the influencer have only known each other for a few months. But: “Everything is going well.”

According to the British publication, the two have been dating since April 2021. “She is stunningly beautiful and the men are running after her in droves, but she was really drawn to Gavin and he was drawn to her,” it said.

Previously, the 55-year-old was in a relationship with Sophia Thomalla, 31, for a year until their relationship ended in 2018. He was married to Gwen Stefani, 51, from 2002 to 2016. They have three sons together. Daisy Lowe comes from his relationship with fashion designer Pearl Lowe, 51.

Tommy Dorfman talks about her new life as a trans woman



Tommy Dorfman, 29, became famous in the role of Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series “Dead Girls Don’t Lie”. At the end of July, the actress celebrated her coming out and presented herself to the public for the first time as a trans woman. A lot has happened since then. Dorfman is looking forward to her first female role in “Sharp Stick”. She seems to be doing better than ever thanks to hormones.

“I’ve just changed my hormones and I’ve never felt so good in my life,” she says in an interview with American “InStyle”. “I have spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed, recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. I think I was never really happy until this year. I have been chronicleing photos of myself on the internet since I started working , and I see how fucking unhappy I look in every photo. It’s crazy. “

When the 29-year-old starts taking hormones, her state of mind suddenly changes too. “After two weeks of having estrogen in my body, I was like, ‘Oh.’ I felt like I was going back to the ground and I felt grounded. I can sleep now. I wake up reasonably happy, “states the American with satisfaction.









August 24, 2021



Hugh Jackman: Rare picture with mother Grace goes to the heart



Hugh Jackman, 52, hugs his mother Grace McNeil tightly. Both shine at each other. The world around them seems forgotten. The Hollywood star now shares an extremely rare and heartwarming picture with his mom on Instagram. One could almost forget that their relationship has a dark past. Because Grace left her actor’s son as a child.

When Hugh was eight years old, his mother left the family in Australia to live in their native Britain again. The 52-year-old describes the loss in an interview with the Australian “Who” magazine in 2018 as “traumatic”. “I thought she would probably come back. And then it dragged on and on,” Jackman said. Father Christopher raised him and his four siblings alone. His mother is said to have suffered from postnatal depression and therefore left. In 2011, the actor told the British “The Sun” that the two would have a good relationship today.

Kylie Jenner is said to be shopping for her second child



She has not yet confirmed the sweet rumors, but signs are growing that Kylie Jenner, 24, could actually be pregnant with her second child. Together with friend and child’s father Travis Scott, 30, the Kardashian sister is said to be spending “an absolute fortune” on the nursery for baby number 2. At least that’s what an insider reports to the American magazine “Life & Style”. “She only buys the latest baby items, everything will be by designers … only the best of the best. She wants everything to be perfect,” it continues.

But not only Kylie Jenner should expect her second child with great anticipation, her three-year-old daughter Stormi is already looking forward to a little sibling. “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all of her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with or take care of” reports another insider.

23 August 2021



Weekend trip together? Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted together



Are Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoë Kravitz, 32, a couple? There have been rumors for weeks that the two stars are dating. Obviously there is some truth behind the speculation. The “Magic Mike” actor and the model have been seen together several times in the last few days. On Friday, August 20, the two are said to have packed their things and went on a trip together.

Pictures from “TMZ” show Tatum and Kravitz loading the car. In addition to some groceries, the 41-year-old also carried travel bags, which suggest that they were planning a weekend outside of New York together. Just a few days earlier, the actress and the ex of singer Jessie J, 33, were photographed taking a relaxed walk in the East Village district. According to media reports, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are not yet in a steady relationship, but they are well on the way there. So far, none of the Hollywood stars have commented on the rumors. The two got to know each other while filming “Pussy Island”. Channing Tatum took the lead role, and Zoë Kravitz directed.

