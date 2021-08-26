After Megan Fox: This is the new one from Brian Austin Green!

Actor Brian Austin Green shows up with a new woman for the first time after falling out of love with Megan Fox. It is moderator Sharna Burgess.

Los Angeles (USA) – Brian Austin Green (47) and Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) have been separated since May 2020. Now the “Beverly Hills 90210” star appears for the first time with his new girlfriend on the social network.

They were an absolute dream couple: Brian Austin Green (47) with Megan Fox (34, l). But for the last few months everything has been over and done with. © picture alliance / dpa



What kind of news was that: The actor-dream couple announced their separation last year. After the constant on-off relationship between the two, this time it should be over for good.

Megan apparently mourned the 16-year relationship that resulted in three children, not long after. She found a new love in the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) and even played in his videos!

Then she filed for divorce in November. Before that, however, she once again dealt violently against the father of her children (TAG24 reported).

And Brian? For a long time he was not at all enthusiastic about the end of the marriage. On social media, he showed himself with his children, often spoke about Megan. No woman had been seen by his side for months.

But that is over now. Because his new girlfriend shared a kiss photo with Brian on Instagram!

It’s about the well-known Australian TV presenter Sharna Burgess (35, “Dancing with the Stars”). To her sugar-sweet smack she just wrote “He”. Seems like someone is floating on cloud nine!







