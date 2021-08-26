Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsAfter Megan Fox: This is the new one from Brian Austin Green!
News

After Megan Fox: This is the new one from Brian Austin Green!

By Arjun Sethi
0
52




4,293

After Megan Fox: This is the new one from Brian Austin Green!

Actor Brian Austin Green shows up with a new woman for the first time after falling out of love with Megan Fox. It is moderator Sharna Burgess.

Los Angeles (USA) – Brian Austin Green (47) and Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) have been separated since May 2020. Now the “Beverly Hills 90210” star appears for the first time with his new girlfriend on the social network.

They were an absolute dream couple: Brian Austin Green (47) with Megan Fox (34, l). But for the last few months everything has been over and done with.

They were an absolute dream couple: Brian Austin Green (47) with Megan Fox (34, l). But for the last few months everything has been over and done with. © picture alliance / dpa

What kind of news was that: The actor-dream couple announced their separation last year. After the constant on-off relationship between the two, this time it should be over for good.

Megan apparently mourned the 16-year relationship that resulted in three children, not long after. She found a new love in the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) and even played in his videos!

Then she filed for divorce in November. Before that, however, she once again dealt violently against the father of her children (TAG24 reported).

Celebrity Big Brother: Celebrity Big Brother: Danni Büchner makes a fool of himself during the luxury talk with Ina Aogo
Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity Big Brother: Danni Büchner is embarrassed during the luxury talk with Ina Aogo

And Brian? For a long time he was not at all enthusiastic about the end of the marriage. On social media, he showed himself with his children, often spoke about Megan. No woman had been seen by his side for months.

But that is over now. Because his new girlfriend shared a kiss photo with Brian on Instagram!

It’s about the well-known Australian TV presenter Sharna Burgess (35, “Dancing with the Stars”). To her sugar-sweet smack she just wrote “He”. Seems like someone is floating on cloud nine!




Sharna Burgess publishes a kiss photo with Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green is really happy

Brian Austin Green meets Sharna Burgess through work

This is the new one: TV presenter Sharna Burgess (35)! You won't find any similarities with Megan Fox.

This is the new one: TV presenter Sharna Burgess (35)! You won’t find any similarities with Megan Fox. © Instagram / Image Montage / SharnaBurgess

Brian Austin Green has been on the American jury of “The Masked Dancer” for a few weeks. He had previously participated as a giraffe in the program “The Masked Singer”.

In an interview with Access magazine, he spoke about this experience and for the first time shared intimate details about his current romance. He had already been to Hawaii on vacation with his new love. “It’s still very fresh,” he explained.

Too early to put a “stamp” on this relationship. Sharna is incredibly sweet and just wonderful. He feels blessed to have her by his side.

Ex-EEZ star Tanja Szewczenko ready to go: "I'm about to break down here!"
Celebrities & Stars
Ex-EEZ star Tanja Szewczenko all set: “I’m about to break down here!”

They got to know each other through their job. The two work with the same manager, which is how they met.

The spark should have jumped over early.

The Access interview with Brian Austin Green

The network is happy for both of them. It had taken long enough. Sharna has been single for a while. She was supposed to participate in the Australian “Bachelorette” in 2020, but refused.

Before that she had romances with the dancer Paul Kirkland (33, “Burlesque”). The originally red-haired beauty was not yet married. Who knows, maybe it will work this time?

Cover photo: picture alliance / dpa

More about celebrities & stars:


Previous articleWhy Jared Leto is going to be the Joker again
Next article“The Little Things”: cinema thriller with Denzel Washington
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv