After Megan Fox: This is the new one from Brian Austin Green!
Los Angeles (USA) – Brian Austin Green (47) and Megan Fox (34, “Transformers”) have been separated since May 2020. Now the “Beverly Hills 90210” star appears for the first time with his new girlfriend on the social network.
What kind of news was that: The actor-dream couple announced their separation last year. After the constant on-off relationship between the two, this time it should be over for good.
Megan apparently mourned the 16-year relationship that resulted in three children, not long after. She found a new love in the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) and even played in his videos!
Then she filed for divorce in November. Before that, however, she once again dealt violently against the father of her children (TAG24 reported).
And Brian? For a long time he was not at all enthusiastic about the end of the marriage. On social media, he showed himself with his children, often spoke about Megan. No woman had been seen by his side for months.
But that is over now. Because his new girlfriend shared a kiss photo with Brian on Instagram!
It’s about the well-known Australian TV presenter Sharna Burgess (35, “Dancing with the Stars”). To her sugar-sweet smack she just wrote “He”. Seems like someone is floating on cloud nine!
Sharna Burgess publishes a kiss photo with Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green is really happy
Brian Austin Green meets Sharna Burgess through work
Brian Austin Green has been on the American jury of “The Masked Dancer” for a few weeks. He had previously participated as a giraffe in the program “The Masked Singer”.
In an interview with Access magazine, he spoke about this experience and for the first time shared intimate details about his current romance. He had already been to Hawaii on vacation with his new love. “It’s still very fresh,” he explained.
Too early to put a “stamp” on this relationship. Sharna is incredibly sweet and just wonderful. He feels blessed to have her by his side.
They got to know each other through their job. The two work with the same manager, which is how they met.
The spark should have jumped over early.
The Access interview with Brian Austin Green
The network is happy for both of them. It had taken long enough. Sharna has been single for a while. She was supposed to participate in the Australian “Bachelorette” in 2020, but refused.
Before that she had romances with the dancer Paul Kirkland (33, “Burlesque”). The originally red-haired beauty was not yet married. Who knows, maybe it will work this time?
Cover photo: picture alliance / dpa