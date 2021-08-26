According to the viral clip: Sofia Vergara defends Ellen DeGeneres

Sofia Vergara (48) jumps into the breach for Ellen DeGeneres (62)! Actually, the latter is one of the most successful US presenters. However, there has been a lot of criticism in the past few months as some of their employees are overdone Ellen’s Dealing with them complained. In addition, the talk show notoriety is said to have behaved disrespectfully towards its celebrity guests, such as the Modern Family actress – Sofia vehemently denies this!

Currently, a video collage consisting of clips from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show “the round in which Ellen keep joking about Sofias Accent makes. While many critics see the 62-year-old’s behavior as bullying, the actress has her back! Sofia posted the video on Friday Twitter and commented: “Two comedians who have fun creating good entertainment. I’ve never been a victim folks. I always knew about the jokes! “

Sofia isn’t the first celebrity lady who Ellen defended in the difficult time – Katy Perry (35) also made it clear at the beginning of August that, despite claims to the contrary, she was in Ellen’s Show always felt comfortable. “I know that I can only talk about my own experiences, but I would like to say that I have only had positive experiences with Ellen and at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show ‘collected “, the singer had via Twitter explained.









Ellen DeGeneres at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Sofia Vergara at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Katy Perry in December 2019

386 Definitely! The gags were definitely agreed beforehand. 117 I don’t think she was cleared up of all the jokes.



