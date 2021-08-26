A database for films that don’t exist

From Anna Wollner

What the Simpsons watch on TV could end up on Nestflix: The website documents films and series that only exist in other films and series. (picture alliance / Everett Collection / 20thCentFox)

Have you seen the films “Jaws 5” and “Helix”? Can’t be, because they only exist in other films or series in which they have established themselves. The Nestflix website collects these so-called Nest films: a treasure trove for film nerds.

The site is not that easy to find. Because Nestflix.com secured Netflix itself a few years ago for all friends of typing errors to be on the safe side. But there is it on nestflix.fun, the online catalog of fake films and series, the structure of which looks almost exactly like Netflix. There are now over 450 entries from films and series that are completely fictional.

For example the classic “Angels with Filthy Souls” from “Kevin – Alone at Home”: a few black and white film stills, a rough summary of the content: “The violence in the city is at an all-time high. The beginner gangster Snake visits the mob boss Johnny, whose patience is slowly running out “, a film quote:” Keep the change, ya filthy animal “, plus running time, genre, actor and age rating. For the most part fictitious, of course.

Alternatives are suggested directly on Nestflix. The fictitious algorithm here works almost flawlessly, similar to the great Netflix model: the sequel “Angels with even filthier Souls” from “Kevin – Alone at Home 2”, “Smoke Jumpers” from the series “Entourage” or “Pandora Strain” from the “Simpsons” – a two-hour, naturally animated thriller about a deadly virus pandemic.

Two months of fake film research

The web designer Lynn Fisher created a hodgepodge for nerds in two months of meticulous work and a lot of Google research. Or do you remember the movie “The Rural Juror” from the tenth episode of the first season “30 Rock”? “The Rural Juror” is the story of a southern lawyer named Constance Justice, based on the popular Kevin Grisham novel and directed by Casey Affleck.









The whole thing is divided into genres. From “New to Nestflix” to drama, comedy, action film, post-apocalyptic action films, war and historical dramas, dramatic biopics, thrillers, crime series, agent films, westerns and romantic love comedies, everything is included. For example the film “The Dogwalker” with Daniel Radcliffe in the leading role, which is definitely worth seeing. A film that Amy Schumer watches with her date John Cena in “Dating Queen” in the cinema. Julia Roberts also appears with the sci-fi film “Helix” and the romantic drama “Gramercy Park”, both of course from “Notting Hill”.

Just stills, no excerpts

All these fake films and pop culture series have one thing in common – from “Forrest Gump 2”, the long-awaited sequel to “Forrest Gump”, “Titanic 2” – a ship sails again in the hope that history won’t repeat itself, told by Al Gore – from “Family Guy”, or “Stolz der Nation”, the Daniel Brühl film from Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”: There are always still images and no moving images. Above all, the question of rights would have been too complicated here, says Lynn Fisher, the inventor of Nestflix, in an interview.

But still: Surfing through Nestflix is ​​fantastic fun. And in the end, it’s no different from Netflix. How often have you sat in front of it, disagreed on the unbelievably large selection and in the end you didn’t look anything.

Nestflix is ​​definitely enough inspiration to leave the meta level and watch “Family Guy” again. Or “Tropic Thunder”. Or “30 Rock”. Or “Kevin – Alone at Home” in an emergency. However, if you lose yourself for hours in the vast expanse of the fake film database, please don’t say we didn’t warn you.