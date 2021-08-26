3rd league: Ex-Schalke Ceka blossoms, praise from Kray’s buddy

Jason Ceka dared to make the leap into the third division – and made it. Luka Bosnjak, his old friend from the Ruhr area, is also pleased. Both have known each other for a long time.

Four games, ten points, first place in the table: Ex-RWE coach Christian Titz and 1. FC Magdeburg have made a strong start to the current third division season. Jason Ceka also got his first probation opportunities. The 21-year-old native of Essen left the Schalke U23 in the summer for 1. FC Magdeburg, where Titz is full of praise for him after the start of the season.

Once, Ceka was able to profitably display its qualities. against TuS Havelse when he took a penalty. He also came off the bench in the most recent 2-1 win against MSV Duisburg, if only for a little more than ten minutes. Ironically, a former RWE player plays in his position in central midfield: Amara Condé.

Ceka’s buddy Bosnjak also believes in him









A good friend of Cekas from the Ruhr area also believes in his chance: “I follow his career and am in regular contact with him. He gets his working hours and is close to the first team. His bad luck is probably that Magdeburg is currently so good There is of course hardly any reason to change anything in the first team. But I am sure that he will continue to play his games “, Luka Bosnjak, newcomer FC Kray, told RevierSport.

The two have known each other for a long time. “I played together with Jason’s brother Ray. Our families have become really good friends over time. Jason trained with us, the two years older players, when he was a little boy,” said Bosnjak, who has been playing for FC Kray since this season . After a long injury break, he promptly scored his debut there on his comeback.