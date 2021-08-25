Why Eva Green deserved a leading role in a “Game of Thrones” spin-off

HBO is working on five spin-off ideas for the fantasy epic “Game of Thrones”. No matter which series makes it onto television in the end, Eva Green should follow in the great footsteps of Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and Kit Harington with a leading role. A comment.

Anyone who has ever seen Eva Green will probably never get away from her – and you can’t even really put into words what the reason is. No matter what role you give her, she delivers a character with depth. You sympathize with her, you suffer. Your acting moves you. Not many actors manage that, especially in times when more and more singers or models are pushing into the acting industry. Everyone wants to show what they can do. Sometimes names in blockbusters sell better than talent. While newcomers take off, really successful roles and projects are rare at Eva Green in the long run. That should change urgently.

love at first sight

I first saw Eva Green in 2003 in Bernardo Bertolucci’s revealing drama “The Dreamers”. She was 23 years old at the time and an unknown actress who had just finished her first film. For me it was love at first sight. Years before her international breakthrough, I had discovered a star for myself who, thanks to such profound talent, never let go of me. Don’t fans of famous bands like to boast about this (“I heard them before everyone heard them”)? In this case, however, the following years as a fan became one thing above all: frustrating. After “The Dreamers”, other projects followed for Eva Green – “Arsène Lupine” and “Kingdom of Heaven” alongside Orlando Bloom – until she was the first really got a big role. In 2006 she became the coveted Bond girl in “James Bond 007: Casion Royale”. But she was much more than just the beautiful object of desire at the hero’s side. While most of the Bond girls on Craig’s side are pale and bloodless, Green’s Vesper was a worthy antagonist, a tangible, tragic character that one would have loved to see in other Bond parts.

The overlooked heroine

After the short interlude with James Bond, there followed smaller appearances (“The Golden Compass”) or indie films (“Cracks”, “Womb”), which nobody had on the screen. Just as little as “Perfect Sence”, where Eva Green, alongside Ewan McGregor (“Illuminati”), falls victim to a dangerous epidemic in which humanity is gradually losing its senses. A film that gets under your skin like a splinter of wood and has an effect long after the credits. He couldn’t reach the masses – well, tastes are different. In 2011, “Camelot” was the first series project in which the French actress was able to prove how well she fits into a medieval setting.

Victim of a bad romance

Never heard of “Camelot”? This is not a wonder. STARZ sold off the two most exciting actors and characters – Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Merlin and Eva Green as the witch Morgan – to instead plunge into the shallow romance of Arthur (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Guinevere (Tamsin Egerton). It followed: Kitschy kisses in the moonlight, forbidden desires and a few actors without rough edges. Yawn. After ten episodes, STARZ pulled the plug. Justified. Critics especially praised the French woman with the eternal Snow White look, to whom we owe the most exciting moments of “Camelot”, but the series couldn’t save it. (STARZ didn’t have to lick the wounds for long: “Outlander” followed in 2014 and with it the great success of an in-house production.)

Welcome to the dark

The role of the witch seemed to have left its mark. In the next few years roles followed in which she was allowed to mime the seductive evil (“Dark Shadows”, “300: Rise of an Empire”, “Sin City 2: A Lady to Kill For”), until finally the next series project stood in front of the door, in which the 37-year-old was allowed to display all of her talent. It was getting dark again, really dark. For three seasons she played the devil-haunted and possessed Vanessa Ives in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful” (available on Netflix in this country; a foretaste can be found in the video in the next section). It’s her best role so far that doesn’t leave the viewer unmoved. It doesn’t matter whether she pleads for death in tears, offers aggressive resistance to an exorcism or has to endure the horrors of the treatments at that time in a psychiatric clinic. One can only take off one’s hat to this woman.









The frustration is great

“Penny Dreadful” had a number of impressive characters and performers, including Timothy Dalton (“James Bond”), Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”) and Josh Hartnett (“Black Hawk Down”). But when Eva Green stepped on the scene, she drew attention like light attracts moths. A “scene stealer”, as the saying goes. And how she stole the show from them. Despite all that, an abrupt end could not prevent it. In 2016, Penny Dreadful ended after three seasons. Too abrupt in the eyes of many viewers. A year later, the fans are still venting their frustration and request another season on Facebook. That is more than unlikely to happen. The next end to a small success for Eva Green. As a fan of the first hour, the frustration is immense fourteen years later. It feels like having an incredibly talented child and watching them play a tree in the school performance.

HBO, you are in demand

Last year, Eva Green was finally seen in the cinema again. As Miss Peregrine, she delighted viewers in the film adaptation of the novel “The Island of Special Children” by Tim Burton. And that was it again. A brief flash, nothing more. If you take a look at her IMDb “page, you will find out that she has made other films that will be released this year and next. But that was the case the The role that makes Eva Green suddenly a star that everyone is talking about, as they do with Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson or Scarlett Johansson, is questionable. Big cinema roles will probably continue to go to the well-known Hollywood beauties. So it’s time for Eva Green to get a series project with which she could reach a wide audience. Now it’s your turn, HBO.

Five spin-offs in the works

The US broadcaster has officially confirmed that it is currently working on five spin-off ideas with which Westeros will not disappear from our screens even after the end of “Game of Thrones”. So far there is no information about the plot of the stories, so a possible cast is of course still in the stars. But no other actress would be a better villain (or heroine) in the fantastic world of George RR Martin than Eva Green. Her voice alone is enough to send a pleasant shiver down your spine and conjure up the deepest shadows that can devour you completely.

Omnipresent threat

What Lena Headey’s Cersei embodies in “Game of Thrones” could be Eva Green for a possible spin-off: A sublime, inscrutable threat that does not shy away from atrocities. Who needs Daenerys Targaryen and three dragons when he is an antagonist who becomes the omnipresent threat to the heroine or hero. Sure, the White Walkers and the Night King are a fascinating, dark force of nature that will be responsible for some action scenes in season 7 “Game of Thrones”. But the strongest moments of “Game of Thrones” were still in the moments when intrigues were forged and carried out – and those involved didn’t even have to get their hands dirty.

Much more than the “strange witch”

Eva Green buys every role: that of the innocent lamb, the sensual seductress or the personified evil. She knows how to cast a spell over the audience. One is afraid of her, desires her, suffers with her, wants to be like her. Daenerys Targaryen became one of the most popular characters in GRRM’s epic in this way. Eva Green revealed in an interview with the Guardian that she fears that she will only be selected for the same roles: “I will have to take on more normal roles because I don’t want to be put in a box labeled ‘Strange Witch’ . The people around me say: You have to stop taking on dark roles. ” She’d be the perfect villain for a spin-off, but she got to not be it. Let her be the heroine – with flaws, with weaknesses, with downsides. Hunted by their own demons.

The perfect recipe

HBO will most likely use a recipe similar to that of “Game of Thrones” for the spin-offs: a healthy mix of well-known, lesser-known and unknown actors. And whichever category you put Eva Green in, she would be the appropriate star of a new series that has to follow in the great footsteps of “Game of Thrones”. As I said: anyone who has ever seen Eva Green will probably never get away from her.