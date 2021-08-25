US rapper Kanye West requests name change – people

It’s been his nickname for a long time, his tenth album was already like this and now US rapper Kanye West (44) officially wants to be called that. Ye – just plain: Ye.

The music superstar, who took on the stage name Ye in 2018, apparently wants to make this his official name. The musician had applied for a corresponding application for a name change in Los Angeles in court, as several US media reported unanimously.

The celebrity portal “TMZ.com” published a document, which lists the current name “Kanye Omari West” and the proposed name “Ye”.

According to “People.com”, “personal reasons” are being asserted for the name change. A court must grant the application.









In September 2018 West introduced himself on Twitter as “I am YE” and said goodbye to his name Kanye West. He had previously released the album “Ye”.

The musician, who was born in Chicago in 1977, recently presented his new album “Donda”, named after West’s late mother, to the public. The rapper has four children with his wife Kim Kardashian West. The parents have been divorced since February.