This is what Christian Bale looks like as a villain

A well-kept secret around the new superhero film Thor 4: Love and Thunder was the appearance of actor Christian Bale in his role as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Recently, however, some pictures have emerged that show him in his costume. The photos were probably taken during subsequent filming, because the primary recordings have been in the box since June of this year.
In the pictures you can see Bale in his costume that covers the entire body. In addition, his skin is colored silver, which is very close to the template from the Marvel Comics. The background story of Gorr the God Butcher is basically rather sad and almost sad. He grew up on a planet plagued by a great famine. Though he always addressed his words to the gods to ask for relief from his torment, his prayers were never answered. A little later he not only lost his parents, but also his partner and, as a result of these events, lost faith in the gods. From then on he swore vengeance and made it his business to kill all gods. This is where the name “the God Butcher” comes from.
In addition to Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Russell Crowe as Zeus can also be seen. In addition, Tessa Thompson returns in her role as Valkyrie. Furthermore, there is probably an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy on the program. The film was directed again by Taika Waititi, who already brought Thor 3: Day of Decision to the screen. The premiere of Thor 4: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 5, 2022.
