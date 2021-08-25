This is Cameron Diaz’s husband, Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz (48) was one of the celebrities who never wanted to get married. But that changed suddenly with Benji Madden (42).

Benji Madden became world famous with his band Good Charlotte. He and his twin brother Joel Madden (42), who is in a relationship with Nicole Richie, stormed the charts in the 2000s with songs like “I Just Wanna Live”.

Benji Madden in film and television

In addition to music, Benji Madden also enjoyed success in film and television. From 2014 to 2016 the Madden twins were coaches at “The Voice Australia” and “The Voice Kids Australia”. He has also made cameo appearances in several films. These include “Punk’s Not Dead” and “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”.

Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz, pictured in 2016. (© Getty Images)

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have been a couple since 2014. Just a year later, the singer and actress got married. In 2019 they had their daughter.









Years ago, Cameron Diaz announced the end of her career. She had her last appearance as an actress in 2014 in the film “Annie” and in “Die Schadenfreundinnen”.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden now live happily ever after with their small family, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.