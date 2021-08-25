These celebrity couples have also tried several times

Can Ben & Jenny’s love comeback be anything? These couples are addicted to clunkers, church bells, and crises!

Two is Better. This is what Ben Affleck thinks too and is allegedly looking for engagement ring No. 2 for his old / new love Jennifer Lopez. In Hollywood, the two are not the only on-off couple who can’t leave each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their warmed-up love. The Hollywood actor was caught checking out engagement rings at Tiffany’s in Los Angelos with mother Sam and son Samuel on Monday – presumably for his new / old love Jennifer Lopez.

Bennifer: The first attempt failed

Affleck had proposed to the pop star for the first time in November 2002 and fell on his knees with a 6.1-carat pink diamond valued at approximately $ 2.5 million. The split followed a year later, in April of this year the big surprise comeback.

But Bennifers aren’t the only celebrity couple who are causing general confusion with their changing relationship status. Other famous couples and couples never seem entirely sure of their feelings for one another either.

Undisputed relationship drama queen: Liz Taylor

Liz Taylor and Richard Burton are still the undisputed front runners of the turbulent “he-loves-me-he-loves-me-not” couples. The two Hollywood icons were the dream couple of the 60s and 70s and got married twice! The first time in the spring of 1964, the second time a year after the divorce in 1975. Less than a year later it was over. To this day, their relationship is considered one of the craziest and most intense in Hollywood, and this becomes clear in a dramatic way in the cult classic “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”. The actress died on March 23, 2011.

Elisabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1966 drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”.

The Popular: Justin & Hailey

When it comes to drama, today’s stars are in no way inferior. Justin and Hailey Bieber, for example, met in 2009 and changed their relationship status at a dizzying speed until 2018. After Justin had hooked up with Sofia Richie and then again with Selena Gomez, he finally said YES in September 2018! to Hailey.

She kissed a boy! Katy Perry has kissed Orlando Bloom since 2016

The two stars officially got together in May 2016 (the year of the legendary Bloom nude photos paddle boarding!). It worked with the perfect couple appearance until Halloween, then the end began with horror. In March 2017 the separation and in December it was time again: back to the roots. Perry confirmed the engagement in February 2019, the wedding had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic. There was a baby together for that! And: Judging by Instagram, Katy and her successor and predecessor Miranda Kerr get along brilliantly. Ex-and-in-Spe-Brides pose there together for a video for the launch of Miranda’s new beauty brand.

A marriage evergreen: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

One of Hollywood’s most famous (and hottest) on / off couples broke off their four-year engagement in 2009, got engaged again in 2010, and had two children during their marriage: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. They filed for divorce in 2015, but they had their third child together and reconciled in 2016. Fox filed for divorce in April 2019 after they were reconciled in 2017. We can hardly keep up.

Jennifer Biel and Justin Timberlake: finally united?

Jennifer Biel and Justin Timberlake have a lot more in common than the first letter. The two superstars love, hate, separate and reconcile in constant change since 2007 and are sometimes more, sometimes less happy together. In 2011, the couple took a hiatus that Justin reportedly suffered badly from. One month after an emotional interview with the US magazine Vanity Fair, J&J were seen together again, and the marriage proposal came in December. The celebration was in 2012 and son Silas comes from the marriage.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law: no happy ending in sight

The two British actors met in 2003 while filming their film Afie. They got engaged in 2004, then split up after Law’s affair scandal in 2006. After a brief reconciliation in December 2009, speculation arose about a possible future for England’s dream couple, but speculation remained and in the end they were both very sad !

