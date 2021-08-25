Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNewsThese celebrity couples have also tried several times
News

These celebrity couples have also tried several times

By Arjun Sethi
0
34




Can Ben & Jenny’s love comeback be anything? These couples are addicted to clunkers, church bells, and crises!

Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency

08/24/2021 9:06 pm

Two is Better. This is what Ben Affleck thinks too and is allegedly looking for engagement ring No. 2 for his old / new love Jennifer Lopez. In Hollywood, the two are not the only on-off couple who can’t leave each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their warmed-up love. The Hollywood actor was caught checking out engagement rings at Tiffany’s in Los Angelos with mother Sam and son Samuel on Monday – presumably for his new / old love Jennifer Lopez.



Previous articleKate Winslet: She can’t forget that dress – entertainment
Next articleHugh Jackman in the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence” on Blu-ray in Q4 2021 – UPDATE
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv