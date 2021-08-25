There is a plan behind Jennifer Lawrence’s disappearance from Hollywood

Since the quick death on the big screen in the Marvel flop X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has been silent. But that is not due to the increased cinematic rivets in her career. Lawrence took himself for very specific reasons a break and her imminent comeback reads brilliantly.

Why Jennifer Lawrence needed a Hollywood break after the Marvel flop

Jennifer Lawrence’s acting career was not only in the fast lane from the start, it also developed quickly uncomfortable life of its own.

© Tobis Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle

In her early twenties she was world famous, shortly afterwards she broke the Oscar record as the youngest, three times nominated actress (one of which she also won for Silver Linings) and was in her mid-twenties highest paid actress in Hollywood.

The downside of this medal was Jennifer Lawrence’s fame after just a few years, when she became more and more obsessive speculated about their authenticity became. An endless debate as to whether or not she deliberately fell at the Academy Awards was the tip of the iceberg.

Anne Helen Petersen from Buzzfeed analyzed Jennifer Lawrences in 2018 public persona of the “Cool Girls“As a partly self-created prison. Hollywood and its fans are relentless, especially with young women, and Jennifer Lawrence’s success was too extreme for all of her to indulge her.

© Sony Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers

At the peak of her popularity, she didn’t just release several from 2016 to 2019 mediocre to poorly reviewed films one after the other: X-Men: Apocalypse, Passengers, mother !, Red Sparrow and finally the mega-flop X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

She also became more and more due to leaked nude photos and her friendship with Amy Schumer and the Kardashians Target of the gossip press, sums it up Looper . In 2019 she pulled the handbrake.

Jennifer Lawrence was trapped in the Hollywood machinery – and broke out

Already in 2018 she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that it’s healthy to take a break from Hollywood every now and then. Last year she revealed on the podcast

Absolutely not to Heather McMahan that she is currently in a conscious break is located at Cheatsheet to read:









We all realized that we need a break. The public of me and me as well. (…) I realized that, once you’re in this machine, it doesn’t stop.

© Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence received countless offers and lost sight of the most important things:

And then I thought, ‘Wait a minute!’ I’ve completely lost track of what kind of films I actually want to make. My career has developed a life of its own and I had to change something. And so did I.

As frank as we know her, she went on that too Row of flops which are currently the last entries in their filmography:

If you do some movies that go down, you have to watch this, you know.

Your plan is clear: To withdraw as much as possible from the public for two or three years, to gain distance and to give the fans distance to look forward to new projects and reflect on past decisions – to come back with a big bang.

Jennifer Lawrence’s big comeback is imminent

Oscar winner Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up is slated for later this year exclusive to Netflix appear. A comedy that was prominently cast right down to the smallest supporting role and with names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

A snippet of Don’t Look Up can be seen in the 2021 Netflix film preview:

Netflix 2021 Film Preview – Trailer (English) HD

Your latest, no less exciting project is still at the very beginning. For the Italian director darling Paolo Sorrentino, she is said to be legendary Hollywood agent Sue Mengers step in front of the camera. Deadline reported just a few days ago that Netflix and Apple TV + are currently fighting for the rights.

Sue Mengers mixed them up a few decades ago male-dominated agency scene in Hollywood. Under contract, she had such big and still well-known names as Barbra Streisand, Cher, Michael Caine, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Sidney Lumet, Steve McQueen, Nick Nolte and Burt Reynolds.

The big comeback after her first Hollywood break only 30 years old Jennifer Lawrence is imminent. More reflective than ever, we can look forward to exciting projects and hopefully some amusing slip-ups from time to time.

