The big change from Emma Watson

Emma Watson is now one of the most famous actresses in the world. She had her breakthrough as “Hermione” in the “Harry Potter” films and became famous overnight. Emma was little and cute then.

Emma Watson on “Harry Potter”

At the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” the actress was just eleven years old. At that time, she presented herself very cautiously on the red carpet. In the years that followed, Emma Watson’s outfits remained very high-necked and her style very natural.

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of the first “Harry Potter” film (© imago / UPI Photo)

It wasn’t until the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” that Emma showed more skin. In 2011 she ran for the last time for a “Harry Potter” film on the red carpet. At that time, the then 21-year-old surprised with a change in style. She had parted with her long hair and was wearing a stylish pixie cut.









Emma Watson’s career

After the end of the “Harry Potter” film series, Emma Watson was able to prove herself in more adult roles. That was also reflected in their looks. The actress let her hair grow back and put on elegant outfits on the red carpet.

In addition to her acting career, Watson studied English literature at Brown University in Rhode Island. She is also an activist. She mainly focuses on women’s rights.

Today there is nothing left of the little mouse. Emma is a grown woman who presents herself stylishly and confidently on the red carpet. Emma Watson’s looks then and now you see in the video.