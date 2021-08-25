The best pictures from the European Championship final – Kate Moss, Tom Cruise and King Chiellini

– Kate Moss, Tom Cruise and King Chiellini The Euro 2020 final lured various celebrities to Wembley Stadium, brought English fans to tears and brought almost all of Italy to the street honking their horns. What happened off the field. Denise Jeitziner

The most famous fans

Wembley Stadium in London wasn’t quite full, but the celebrity density in the VIP stands was impressive.

Not only local VIPs were there: Tom Cruise (back left) was also happy about the English goal after 115 seconds. Shortly after this recording, he happily clapped David Beckham (front) off. Photo: Uefa via Getty Images

Prince William was also in a good mood after the Three Lions’ early goal. Photo: Keystone

His wife, Duchess Catherine, and eldest son Prince George were also there. Photo: Keystone

David Beckham took daughter Harper and son Cruz to Wembley Stadium, where they met supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila (left) in the corridors of Wembley Stadium. Photo: UEFA via Getty Images

Full concentration in the VIP stands: Kate Moss watched the game next to David Beckham, Tom Cruise in front of them and Gianni Infantino in the front row. Photo: Pool / AFP via Getty Images

This picture must have been taken before the game or during the break, when the first European championship title was still within reach for the Englishmen: Tom Cruise (in the middle) was confident of victory with Boris Johnson and director Christopher McQuarrie on his left. Photo: Uefa via Getty Images

A real fan wears a football shirt: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie shared the excitement in the stands. Whose player name is on the back of the vest? Photo: Keystone

Boris, what else? You have to be at least halfway impartial. Whether the number 10 is a reference to the residence at 10 Downing Street? Photo: Keystone

Speaking of which: before Johnson went to the stadium, he had his home decorated with flags. And how. But the fan effort didn’t pay off. Photo: Keystone

Almost in a partner look: Prince William and David Beckham. Similar suit, similar tie, similar sad expression. Photo: Keystone

Italian celebrities were clearly underrepresented at Wembley Stadium: Here President Sergio Mattarella can be seen in conversation with Swiss Fifa President Gianni Infantino. Photo: OOL / AFP via Getty Images

The public viewing

In Wembley Stadium there would have been space for 60,000 fans, but outside in the public viewing it was just as exciting.

Cheering in the rain: From the second minute of the game to the last penalty shot, there were a lot of emotions and, above all, great hope in the air. The rain was irrelevant. Photo: Keystone

Meanwhile in Napoli, southern Italy, between the football god Maradona and a gigantic bust on the wall of the house. Photo: Keystone

Is it enough this time? This supporter of the Three Lions probably suspected that the shot could backfire again. Photo: Keystone







The game was also broadcast in Rome. For a long time it looked like Italy would be defeated. Photo: Keystone

But the Italian fans feared and prayed until the end. Photo: Keystone

The moment of defeat: three missed penalties and a resigned fan. Photo: Keystone

This picture from the public viewing in front of the Flying Childers Inn in the village of Stanton in Peak is from the semi-final game against Denmark, but are you betting that these Englishmen would not miss the final? Photo: Keystone

The most beautiful fans

Just like that in the stadium? Certainly not, thought these football fans.

Just raise the flag for a moment, then you can start. Photo: Keystone

Conspicuous Italian fans from left to right: A Roman general, the Pope, and Super Mario’s brother Luigi stands behind with a green cap. Photo: Keystone

The Spiderman, meanwhile, cheered in Leicester Square in London. Photo: Keystone

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II were also there – at least in cardboard form. Photo: Keystone

Pure joy instead of rivalry: two Italian fans pose for a selfie with a British fan. Photo: Keystone

Coach Roberto Mancini made Michael Jackson on the sidelines. Photo: Keystone

And here are a few more knights. Photo: Keystone

And finally, a king with a trophy: the radiant captain of the Italian team, Giorgio Chiellini. Photo: Keystone

Whether this fan made it to the game in time could not be conclusively clarified. Photo: Keystone

Italy excited

After the victory, every Italian went out on the street with a horn. Photo: Keystone

A jubilation bath in the Roman fountain. Photo: Keystone

Once around the Colosseum. And again. And again. Photo: Keystone

In Melbourne, Australia, the Italian fans celebrated their first European championship title in over 50 years. Photo: Keystone

