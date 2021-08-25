Wednesday, August 25, 2021
That is how dangerous the transformations of Joaquin Phoenix and Christian Bale are

By Vimal Kumar
    Here you can see Joaquin Phoenix on set for his role on Disappointment Blvd.

    In “Joker” the actor had far less meat on the bone.

    Matthew McConaughey still appeared as a muscle pack in “Magic Mike”.

    Then he lost a dangerous amount of weight for the Dallas Buyers Club – and won an Oscar.

Joaquin Phoenix (46) won an Oscar for his title role in “Joker”. No wonder: the actor went through hell for the physical aspect of the role alone. Phoenix had to lose 50 pounds within a few months. As the comic villain Joker, he then resembled a skeleton.

For his new film “Disapointment Blvd.” the Hollywood star now gives a completely different picture. Pictures from the set of the film show Phoenix regaining his weight – and a few pounds more. Not much is known about the plot of the film. What is certain, however, is that Phoenix has once again completely transformed for the role.


Vimal Kumar
