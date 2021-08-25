That is how dangerous the transformations of Joaquin Phoenix and Christian Bale are

1/12 Here you can see Joaquin Phoenix on set for his role on Disappointment Blvd.

Matthew McConaughey still appeared as a muscle pack in “Magic Mike”.

12/12 Then he lost a dangerous amount of weight for the Dallas Buyers Club – and won an Oscar.

Joaquin Phoenix (46) won an Oscar for his title role in “Joker”. No wonder: the actor went through hell for the physical aspect of the role alone. Phoenix had to lose 50 pounds within a few months. As the comic villain Joker, he then resembled a skeleton.

For his new film “Disapointment Blvd.” the Hollywood star now gives a completely different picture. Pictures from the set of the film show Phoenix regaining his weight – and a few pounds more. Not much is known about the plot of the film. What is certain, however, is that Phoenix has once again completely transformed for the role.

From skeleton to superhero

With his extreme weight fluctuations, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​not alone. Christian Bale (47) is particularly well known for this. The Brit appeared in 2002 in “Equilibrium” as a muscle man, two years later in “The Machinist” as a walking skeleton. Only to then flaunt a superhero body as Batman in “Batman Begins” a year later. For his roles in “American Hustle” (2013) or “Vice” (2018) he was also very overweight.

The extreme weight loss was particularly difficult for Phoenix. The actor revealed this in interviews for «Joker». “If you have to lose so much, you lose your mind,” he said to “People”. He stood on the scales several times a day and put pressure on himself because of 200 grams more or less. In addition, physical activities such as climbing stairs have become an impossibility: “I was constantly out of breath and my eyes went black.”

“They are all signs that indicate an eating disorder.”

For the psychologist Charlotte Markey, an expert on eating disorders, such torture of the body is extremely dangerous. “That can cause great physical and mental damage. They are all signs that indicate an eating disorder. ”