Thanks to “The Suicide Squad”: Sylvester Stallone makes Hollywood history

Sylvester Stallone has been in the film business for a long time and has been in front of the camera for a large number of films in his career that have turned into big hits in retrospect. Now he has reached a new career milestone with the recently published comic blockbuster “The Suicide Squad”.

Sylvester Stallone has made a name for himself in the film business as one of the greatest action film heroes, especially of the 80s, and has also repeatedly proven that he has not only muscles but also real acting talent. And despite his meanwhile 75 years, he is still in high demand in Hollywood, who is currently either working on several projects or has already completed them. So he’s still pretty productive. Stallone can already look back on a long and successful career as an actor, which began in 1969 and in which many great films have been added over the years – “Rocky”, “Rambo”, you don’t have to be a proven fan to get by to have heard these classics. As the industry journal Deadline now reports, the star actor recently had one new milestone in his career achieved.

Six decades of hits with Sylvester Stallone

A few weeks ago, “The Suicide Squad”, a new comic blockbuster from Warner / DC, was very popular in the cinemas. On the very first weekend, the latest film by director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) was launched No. 1 on the US box office a. There was also Stallone, who lent his voice to King Shark in the original English version. With that, Stallone can at least one number 1 hit in six consecutive decades to show at the box office. These are Stallone’s box office hits from his career: 1970s: “Rocky” 1980s: “Rambo” 1990s: “Cliffhanger” 2000s: “Driven” 2010s: “The Expendables” 2020s: “The Suicide Squad” The mime posted a picture of the article on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks for making me feel at the top. It’s been a great career so far thanks to all of you! Keep hitting, Sly.” Finally, he thanks filmmaker Gunn.





