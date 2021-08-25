Sully «by Clint Eastwood on ZDF ?? Drama with Tom Hanks, Gütsel, the print and online magazine for the Gütersloh district with culture, events and more …

Article of July 26, 2021

Flight captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) made an emergency landing on a fully occupied passenger plane on the New York Hudson River in such a way that all passengers and the crew can be rescued. Photo: Keith Bernstein, ZDF

Mainz (ots) "The miracle of the Hudson" went through all the media in 2009: Flight captain Chesley Sullenberger saved the lives of 155 people by making an emergency landing on his plane on New York's Hudson River. Director Clint Eastwood filmed the drama under the title "Sully" with Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks in the lead role. ZDF will show the film on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8.15 p.m.









New York, Jan 15, 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 from New York La Guardia to Charlotte is ready to take off. In the cockpit: Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and his co-pilot Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart). The Airbus A-320 is still climbing when both engines are damaged by a bird strike at an altitude of less than 900 meters and fail completely. The Airbus is threatened with a crash. Sully knows that returning to La Guardia or any other nearby airport without a crash is impossible.

The pilot with more than 40 years of flight experience decides to make an emergency landing on the icy Hudson River while gliding. 24 minutes later, numerous ships arrived at the scene of the accident. While the Airbus is slowly sinking, all passengers are rescued, most of them unharmed. The public and the press celebrate Sully as a hero, but the National Transport Safety Authority has scheduled an investigation into the accident: Did the captain intuitively decide on a daring maneuver with an unsafe outcome?