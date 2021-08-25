SHE was Julia Roberts’ body double on “Pretty Woman”

The story of the prostitute “Vivian” (Julia Roberts) in “Pretty Woman”, with whom the rich businessman “Edward” (Richard Gere) falls in love, is now a classic among romantic comedies.

Almost everyone knows the cult film, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020. But did you know that Julia Roberts had a body double for the most piquant movie scenes?

Julia Roberts’ body double in “Pretty Woman”

There are some erotic scenes between “Vivian” and “Edward”. Hollywood beauty Julia Roberts was not in front of the camera herself in these hot shots. The body double Shelley Michelle stood in for her.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman” (© imago / Cinema Publishers Collection)

After her performance in the sexy “Pretty Woman” bed scenes with Richard Gere, Shelley Michelle became one of the most famous body doubles in the movie industry. She was also the body double of Kim Basinger in “Ice Cold Passion” (1992) and Barbra Streisand in “The Lord of the Tides” (1991). The hot curves of the 1.74 meter tall blonde are also really impressive.

Your well-toned legs are the result of years of professional dance training and should be insured for around one million dollars, writes iMDb. Michelle later appeared in a few minor film roles herself.

The body double Shelley Michelle shows her sexy curves.





(© Imago Images / ZUMA Globe)

