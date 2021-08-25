Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Second season of ‘Mare of Easttown’?

By Vimal Kumar
Kate Winslet has admitted that the possibility of a second season of ‘Mare of Easttown’ is an “ongoing conversation”.

The 45-year-old actress would “love” to play Detective Mare Sheehan again and thinks there is a lot more of her story to tell. However, she insisted that doesn’t necessarily mean fans will get more episodes of the HBO show in the future.

The Oscar winner told Deadline: “I would love to play her again, I absolutely believe there are more chapters in her story, but just because the story touched people doesn’t necessarily mean we can creatively repeat them. But it doesn’t mean we close doors; we open doors and explore what’s behind the doors. ”




Winslet was “honored” when she was first asked to star in the series, because Mare is so different from a typical TV heroine. “Brad Ingelsby wrote this middle-aged heroine; not many writers have written this yet and I felt so honored and excited when he asked me. This woman who was struggling with this palpable grief and trying to get through every day; she put everyone else first. She absolutely puts herself last. Even if she makes reprehensible decisions over the course of the series, we ultimately forgive her for these mistakes because she is so compassionate. It was from day one gigantic juggling act, “enthuses the Briton.


