Rihanna & Anne Hathaway already lived here – living

Even in Hollywood, size doesn’t always matter: the world’s most successful music and acting stars have lived in this little house.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Normally, real estate advertisements with such key data would land immediately in the bucket – at least with the big stars. But said little house, which is located in Beverly Hills right behind the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel in a secure residential complex, has already enchanted several superstars with its charm.

According to “Variety”, the house not only exudes “good vibes”, it also brings happiness to the stars. When Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (37) lived here for rent while filming “Alice in Wonderland”, she met her husband, Adam Shulman. The two are happily in love and married to this day. At the same time she was nominated for an Oscar for “Rachel Getting Married”.

Other prominent tenants, such as Rihanna or Catherine Zeta-Jones, also spent a few months in the four walls, which – if they could speak – would certainly have some exciting stories to tell.

If you now think that you would like to be Rihanna’s landlord: The little oasis is for sale for around 2.9 million euros.




