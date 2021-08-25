Rihanna, according to “Forbes” with a gigantic bank balance: The music icon should actually be that rich!

Singer and business woman Rihanna is now a billionaire according to the business magazine “Forbes”.

Barbados – What a pile of flaps! Singer and business woman Rihanna (33, “We Found Love”) has had a career since her musical breakthrough in 2005 (“Pon de Replay”) that only knew one direction: up! This is reflected according to the business magazine “ Forbes “is also reflected in her account. She is now a billionaire!

Superstar Rihanna (33) did pretty much everything right in her career. © Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / dpa



It has now earned the equivalent of a good 1.4 billion euros. Given their musical and business-technical success, it is not to be expected that it “just” stays that way.

Because in addition to her numerous number 1 hits and top 10 placements as well as sold-out mega shows around the globe, it is above all her work alongside music that keeps her fortune swelling.

Her incredibly successful excursions into the world of cosmetics, fashion and, above all, lingerie make up the bear share of her earnings and bring her one rain of money after the next.

The lingerie business in particular makes her a true icon on the international market. The “Savage X Fenty” line is still booming and, experts estimate, should make it the world market leader by the middle of the decade! What a prospect.







