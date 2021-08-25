Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Rihanna, according to “Forbes” with a gigantic bank balance: The music icon should actually be that rich!

By Sonia Gupta
Singer and business woman Rihanna is now a billionaire according to the business magazine “Forbes”.

Barbados – What a pile of flaps! Singer and business woman Rihanna (33, “We Found Love”) has had a career since her musical breakthrough in 2005 (“Pon de Replay”) that only knew one direction: up! This is reflected according to the business magazine “Forbes“is also reflected in her account. She is now a billionaire!

Superstar Rihanna (33) did pretty much everything right in her career.

Superstar Rihanna (33) did pretty much everything right in her career. © Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / dpa

It has now earned the equivalent of a good 1.4 billion euros. Given their musical and business-technical success, it is not to be expected that it “just” stays that way.

Because in addition to her numerous number 1 hits and top 10 placements as well as sold-out mega shows around the globe, it is above all her work alongside music that keeps her fortune swelling.

Her incredibly successful excursions into the world of cosmetics, fashion and, above all, lingerie make up the bear share of her earnings and bring her one rain of money after the next.

The lingerie business in particular makes her a true icon on the international market. The “Savage X Fenty” line is still booming and, experts estimate, should make it the world market leader by the middle of the decade! What a prospect.




Especially the label "Fenty" made her an incredibly successful entrepreneur.

Especially the label “Fenty” made her an incredibly successful entrepreneur. © Francois Mori / AP / dpa

She landed her greatest success in the international charts in 2007 with the song “Umbrella”, together with US legend Jay-Z (51).

Her last big hit was the song “Love On The Brain” from 2016 from the album “Anti”. In the end it was heard more as a feature.

In total, she can look back on eight studio and two remix albums. There are also a whopping 72 published songs.

With over 250 million records sold and numerous records, she is already considered one of the greatest singers of all time.

Next to music and business, the beauty, who was born in Saint Michael in Barbados, has also been involved in numerous social projects for years.


Sonia Gupta
