Richard Donner has died – Steven Spielberg is stunned: “Can’t believe he’s gone”

Sad news from the USA: For decades, he delighted film friends from all over the world. Director Richard Donner has now died at the age of 91.

New York – “Superman”, “Lethal Weapon” and later “Free Willy” or “X-Men”. The list of successful films in which Richard Donner was instrumental is long. Now one of the pioneers of the classic action film is dead, according to consistent media reports.

US director Donner died on Monday at the age of 91 from an unspecified cause, according to a “deadline” report. His wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, told the industry magazine, “He was a great man. I was a very, very happy woman. But he was very sick, so it was time for him to go. “

The New York-born director delighted television viewers and moviegoers for decades with his TV episodes and films, which were primarily located in the genre between adventure and action. His best-known works include “Superman” from 1978 with actor Christopher Reeves and from 1987 the action comedy series “Lethal Weapon”.

Richard Donner: US director dies at the age of 91

The 1985 children’s adventure film “The Goonies” – produced by filmmaker Steven Spielberg – has also become a modern classic. Together with his wife, Donner also produced a number of successful films, including “Free Willy” and “X-Men” in the 90s and from 2000 onwards.









Steven Spielberg was a close confidante of Richard Donner. Probably the most famous director of our time said goodbye to his companion with big words: Spending time with him was like being with “your favorite trainer, the brightest professor, the wildest motivator, the most lovable friend, the most loyal ally”. “He was quite a child. All heart. The whole time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his hoarse, heartfelt laugh will stay with me forever. “

Richard Donner: US director is dead – Steven Spielberg is emotional

Donner was last active as a director in 2006, his last film was “16 Blocks” with superstar Bruce Willis in the lead role. At the premiere, he asked visitors not to wear fur. Because: Donner was close to the PETA organization. In one scene of the film there are even posters that read “Fur Is Dead”.

Donner was involved in a total of 80 productions. He himself rarely appeared as an actor and only took on minor roles in his films. (akl / dpa)

