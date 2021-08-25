Relentless action with Megan Fox – German trailer for ROGUE HUNTER / Play Experience

From March 5th, 2021 on DVD, Blu-ray & digital. Available as early EST on February 26th, 2021!

When “Tyler Rake: Extraction” meets “Predator” and Megan Fox (Transformers) appears as a tough mercenary in a breathless action fireworks, the film year 2021 starts with a top-class highlight.

ROGUE HUNTER is a spectacular production by MJ Bassett, best known for the video game adaptation “Silent Hill: Revelation” or the action series “Strike Back”. In ROGUE HUNTER, she succeeds in presenting a personal concern, namely the fight against the extinction of endangered species, in the guise of a brilliant action thriller. The top cast with Hollywood star Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), who can be seen again in an action-heavy leading role after a long time, and “Strike Back” -Haudegen Philip Winchester, who is a tough mercenary with everyone Record opponents, make for spectacular pictures.









When the mercenary Samantha (Megan Fox) and her team rescue the kidnapped daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists, everything initially looks like a routine job for the experienced professionals. But the head of the kidnappers Zalaam and his men immediately follow their heels and a dramatic chase begins, which leads Samantha’s mercenary troops to an abandoned farm. The team soon realizes that the site was previously used by poachers to raise lions that were sold to trophy hunters and animal dealers – and that not all lions have left the farm. On the run from the terrorists and the most dangerous predator in Africa, the soldiers understand how quickly humans can get to the end of the food chain when hunters suddenly become the hunted …

