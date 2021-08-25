Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Protein-rich diet: this is what Reese Witherspoon eats every day

By Vimal Kumar
How does Reese Witherspoon keep fit? Everyone should know by now that the actress is still in top form at the age of 45. Again and again, she puts her slim body in the limelight online – and lets her followers participate. But how does the “naturally blonde” familiarity manage to look so good? Reese (45) now spoke openly about her personal menu!

As Hello Magazine reports that the “Naturally Blond” actress does not adhere to a strict diet. Instead, she prefers to eat mostly healthy: take it in the morning Reese always a cup of coffee and a fruit juice with you. “I start every day with a glowing green smoothie and so do my whole family”she reported. At lunchtime and in the evenings, however, the US-American prefers protein-rich meals, such as chicken with salad.

Fitness also plays an important role in the life of the mother of three. According to her personal trainer Michael George, she trains her endurance for 30 minutes six days a week. Take a seat Reese especially to dance sports. “I’m kind of a hip hop dancer. […] I like to dance”she explained Women’s Health in 2015. But the 45-year-old also seems to like jogging: In the past she has been photographed several times.

Vimal Kumar
