Price losses in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Solana

The market capitalization is currently 2133 billion US dollars. The trading volume of all digital currencies was $ 138 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 5 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
Since yesterday, the Bitcoin price has lost a good 3.02 percent. The price is trading at $ 48,044.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.
- Market Cap: $ 903.08 billion (-3.02%)
- 24-hour trading volume: $ 34.097 million (+ 44.7%)
- 24h High: $ 49,799.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 4.96 percent. The rate is currently at $ 3,176.18.
- Market Cap: $ 372.69 billion (-4.84%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 21,087 million (+ 36.52%)
- 24h high: $ 3,353.03
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano course had to give way by 5.24 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 2.73.
- Market Cap: $ 87.86 billion (-4.87%)
- 24h trading volume: 7,529 million US dollars (-11.86%)
- 24h high: $ 2.91
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price fell 3.45 percent. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 480.02.
- Market Cap: $ 74.15 billion (-3.19%)
- 24-hour trading volume: US $ 2,395 million (+ 62.16%)
- 24h high: $ 497.54
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.4 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 65.72 billion (+ 0.62%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 64,631 million (+ 32.79%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
XRP
The XRP course had to give up and lose 6.95 percent. The XRP rate this morning is $ 1.15.
- Market Cap: $ 53.6 billion (-6.86%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 6,178 million (+ 29.47%)
- 24h high: $ 1.26
- 24h low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin course plunged over 7.93 percent into the basement. The current rate is $ 0.29.
- Market Cap: $ 37.97 billion (-7.9%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,739 million (+ 36.05%)
- 24h high: $ 0.32
- 24-hour low: US dollars
USD Coin
Hardly anything happened with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.13 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 27.05 billion (+ 0.12%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,491 million (+ 40.04%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Polkadot
The Polkadot rate has fallen 6.92 percent since yesterday. Polkadot is trading at $ 25.80.
- Market Cap: $ 26.5 billion (-6.47%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,631 million US dollars (+ 5.94%)
- 24h high: $ 27.83
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana course was hit very hard. It recorded a minus of over 9.84 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 70.85 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 20.63 billion (-9.57%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,802 million US dollars (+ 57.81%)
- 24h high: $ 78.58
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Top 5
- Constellation course: $ 0.42 (8.25 %)
- Quant course: $ 196.89 (6.64 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 51.85 (5.59 %)
- cUSDC course: $ 0.02 (0.44 %)
- cDAI course: $ 0.02 (0.39 %)
Flop 5
- Solana course: $ 70.85 (-9.84 %)
- Enjin Coin Course: $ 1.90 (-9.91 %)
- Audius course: $ 2.68 (-10.19 %)
- Theta Network course: $ 7.13 (-10.2 %)
- Telcoin course: $ 0.02 (-11.45 %)
The data was taken from Coingecko on August 25, 2021 at 7:01 am.