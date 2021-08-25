Price losses in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Solana

The market capitalization is currently 2133 billion US dollars. The trading volume of all digital currencies was $ 138 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 5 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



Since yesterday, the Bitcoin price has lost a good 3.02 percent. The price is trading at $ 48,044.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 903.08 billion (-3.02%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 34.097 million (+ 44.7%)

24h High: $ 49,799.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 4.96 percent. The rate is currently at $ 3,176.18.

Market Cap: $ 372.69 billion (-4.84%)

24h trading volume: $ 21,087 million (+ 36.52%)

24h high: $ 3,353.03

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course had to give way by 5.24 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 2.73.

Market Cap: $ 87.86 billion (-4.87%)

24h trading volume: 7,529 million US dollars (-11.86%)

24h high: $ 2.91

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price fell 3.45 percent. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 480.02.

Market Cap: $ 74.15 billion (-3.19%)

24-hour trading volume: US $ 2,395 million (+ 62.16%)

24h high: $ 497.54

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.4 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 65.72 billion (+ 0.62%)

24h trading volume: $ 64,631 million (+ 32.79%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP course had to give up and lose 6.95 percent. The XRP rate this morning is $ 1.15.

Market Cap: $ 53.6 billion (-6.86%)

24h trading volume: $ 6,178 million (+ 29.47%)

24h high: $ 1.26

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course plunged over 7.93 percent into the basement. The current rate is $ 0.29.

Market Cap: $ 37.97 billion (-7.9%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,739 million (+ 36.05%)

24h high: $ 0.32

24-hour low: US dollars

USD Coin



Hardly anything happened with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.13 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.05 billion (+ 0.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,491 million (+ 40.04%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate has fallen 6.92 percent since yesterday. Polkadot is trading at $ 25.80.

Market Cap: $ 26.5 billion (-6.47%)

24h trading volume: 1,631 million US dollars (+ 5.94%)

24h high: $ 27.83

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course was hit very hard. It recorded a minus of over 9.84 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 70.85 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 20.63 billion (-9.57%)

24h trading volume: 1,802 million US dollars (+ 57.81%)

24h high: $ 78.58

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

Constellation course : $ 0.42 ( 8.25 %)

: $ 0.42 ( %) Quant course : $ 196.89 ( 6.64 %)

: $ 196.89 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 51.85 ( 5.59 %)

: $ 51.85 ( %) cUSDC course : $ 0.02 ( 0.44 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) cDAI course: $ 0.02 ( 0.39 %)

Flop 5

Solana course : $ 70.85 ( -9.84 %)

: $ 70.85 ( %) Enjin Coin Course : $ 1.90 ( -9.91 %)

: $ 1.90 ( %) Audius course : $ 2.68 ( -10.19 %)

: $ 2.68 ( %) Theta Network course : $ 7.13 ( -10.2 %)

: $ 7.13 ( %) Telcoin course: $ 0.02 ( -11.45 %)

The data was taken from Coingecko on August 25, 2021 at 7:01 am.