Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Price losses in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Solana

By Hasan Sheikh
The market capitalization is currently 2133 billion US dollars. The trading volume of all digital currencies was $ 138 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. The courses in the top 10 lost an average of 5 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


Since yesterday, the Bitcoin price has lost a good 3.02 percent. The price is trading at $ 48,044.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is current market sentiment.

  • Market Cap: $ 903.08 billion (-3.02%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 34.097 million (+ 44.7%)
  • 24h High: $ 49,799.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 4.96 percent. The rate is currently at $ 3,176.18.

  • Market Cap: $ 372.69 billion (-4.84%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 21,087 million (+ 36.52%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,353.03
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course had to give way by 5.24 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 2.73.

  • Market Cap: $ 87.86 billion (-4.87%)
  • 24h trading volume: 7,529 million US dollars (-11.86%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.91
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin price fell 3.45 percent. The price of Binance Coin is currently $ 480.02.

  • Market Cap: $ 74.15 billion (-3.19%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: US $ 2,395 million (+ 62.16%)
  • 24h high: $ 497.54
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether


The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.4 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 65.72 billion (+ 0.62%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 64,631 million (+ 32.79%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course




XRP


The XRP course had to give up and lose 6.95 percent. The XRP rate this morning is $ 1.15.

  • Market Cap: $ 53.6 billion (-6.86%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 6,178 million (+ 29.47%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.26
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin course plunged over 7.93 percent into the basement. The current rate is $ 0.29.

  • Market Cap: $ 37.97 billion (-7.9%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,739 million (+ 36.05%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.32
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


Hardly anything happened with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.13 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.05 billion (+ 0.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,491 million (+ 40.04%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot


The Polkadot rate has fallen 6.92 percent since yesterday. Polkadot is trading at $ 25.80.

  • Market Cap: $ 26.5 billion (-6.47%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,631 million US dollars (+ 5.94%)
  • 24h high: $ 27.83
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Solana


The Solana course was hit very hard. It recorded a minus of over 9.84 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 70.85 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 20.63 billion (-9.57%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,802 million US dollars (+ 57.81%)
  • 24h high: $ 78.58
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Top 5

  • Constellation course: $ 0.42 (8.25 %)
  • Quant course: $ 196.89 (6.64 %)
  • Avalanche course: $ 51.85 (5.59 %)
  • cUSDC course: $ 0.02 (0.44 %)
  • cDAI course: $ 0.02 (0.39 %)

Flop 5

  • Solana course: $ 70.85 (-9.84 %)
  • Enjin Coin Course: $ 1.90 (-9.91 %)
  • Audius course: $ 2.68 (-10.19 %)
  • Theta Network course: $ 7.13 (-10.2 %)
  • Telcoin course: $ 0.02 (-11.45 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken from Coingecko on August 25, 2021 at 7:01 am.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
