People are too selfish

The Hollywood star has a clear opinion on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccination is an absolute must for him. After all, it is about protecting other people who are particularly vulnerable due to health reasons. “It’s hard for me because I have a couple of friends who are immunocompromised and can’t get vaccinated,” says the actor. “So you have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to achieve herd immunity. That’s why I look at it that way.”

The 50-year-old criticizes that many people only look after their own well-being. “I wish people had said at the beginning, ‘If we all do it, we’ll be more protective of each other’ instead of, ‘Well, I’m not in that group so I don’t have to worry too much and it won’t be too much for me hurt ‘”, describes Matt in an interview with’ Yahoo! ‘. “It’s just about whether you see it as an ‘I’ thing or a ‘we’ thing.”

Of course, you can’t force anyone to get vaccinated. “It’s a personal choice. It’s the beauty of America, it’s a free country. And none of us would want it any other way,” explains the Jason Bourne actor. “But I am clearly in favor of trusting science more than anything you read on Facebook.”