Out into the green: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate their wedding anniversary with picnic entertainment

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have been a couple since 2014. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com





Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been married for five years. To celebrate the day, they held a big family picnic in the countryside.

Sofia Vergara (48, “Modern Family”) and Joe Manganiello (43, “Magic Mike”) spent their fifth wedding anniversary with their loved ones. As pictures on Instagram show, over a dozen people came together to celebrate the anniversary together with the couple – in times of the corona pandemic outside in the fresh air. Vergara and Manganiello held a family picnic with multiple blankets and spacing.









Personal memories of their special day

Of course, the two lovers did not leave their wedding day on November 22nd on social media uncommented. Vergara took the opportunity to publish a series of pictures of her wedding, which took place in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015. She wrote: “Happy 5th wedding anniversary, Joe, you” and added several red hearts.

Manganiello, meanwhile, released a video that was also taken from their romantic wedding celebration. It shows the couple rocking alone on the dance floor to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight”. “I love you so much,” the actor commented on the memory.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been a couple since 2014, and the wedding bells rang in November 2015. From a previous marriage to her high school boyfriend Joe Gonzalez, the actress has son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 28. He can also be seen in the family photos of the picnic together.





