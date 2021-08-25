New trailer for the Hulu series with Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is allowed to offer her special practices as a dubious wellness guru in the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers. The adaptation of the novel, which started in August, has now received a new and longer trailer.

Nicole Kidman soon invites her guests to Tranquillum House, because on August 18th the adaptation of the series Nine Perfect Strangers starts in the USA at Hulu. In Germany, the mini-series will then celebrate its German-language premiere on August 20 through Amazon Prime Video. At the beginning there are the first three episodes, followed by another one every week. In the course of the broadcast “Good Morning America“A new and longer trailer for the series has now been unveiled.









The Hulu production takes place in a wellness resort for the rich called “Tranquillium“Which promises healing and transforming experiences for the customer. This is where the stressed city dwellers come together, who want a piece of luxury life and who are promised that they will tread a path there that will lead them to a better life. During the ten-day stay they are cared for by the leader Masha (Kidman), who makes it a mission to revive their tired bodies and spirits. But are her unconventional methods as safe as she promises her guests?

Michael Shannon (“Knives out“) Is as Napoleon, one of the nine”perfect“Strangers, here. In the original book, Heather (Asher Keddie) and his character are married and have previously lost a twin son.

In addition to Kidman, Shannon and Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Melvin Gregg, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Zoe Terakes and Grace Van Patten are also on board.

The eight-part series is based on the eponymous novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and is again implemented by David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Ally McBeal) in another collaboration. Due to changes and restrictions caused by the pandemic, the filming, which was originally supposed to take place in the USA, was finally relocated to Australia.

Finally, here is the new trailer for the series “Nine Perfect Strangers“:

Nine Strangers – based on the novel for Nine Perfect Strangers